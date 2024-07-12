Ed McCaffrey Praises Wife Lisa’s Dance Moves at Christian and Olivia’s Wedding: “You Couldn’t Keep Her Off”

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo exchanged vows on June 29, 2024, in a timeless ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel in Rhode Island. The now husband and wife have since shared photos and videos from their big day on Instagram, and it looks straight out of a fairytale. One standout moment was a video of McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa, dancing to Earth, Wind & Fire’s classic R&B hit “September” in a black dress, which caused quite a stir on the internet.

Now, in an interview with Up and Adams, Ed McCaffrey, father of Christian and a three-time Super Bowl champ, couldn’t help but shower praise on his wife. All smiles, he playfully mentioned how Lisa doesn’t need a dance floor to flaunt her moves, and he gets to witness this side of her every day.

He also expressed gratitude that someone captured this moment on video, as it truly captures Lisa’s fun-loving personality, which many hadn’t seen before.

“She does not need a dance floor, but if there is a dance floor, you better believe she’s going to be out on there, tearing it up. She was happy for Christian and Olivia, and once the music started playing, you couldn’t keep her off.”

He also humorously recalled his attempt at dancing — highlighting the stark contrast between his awkwardness and Lisa’s natural knack for grooving. Switching gears, Ed then revealed that he and Lisa were filled with emotions during their son Christian’s wedding to Olivia.

The entire occasion, set against the backdrop of the Ocean House Resort, including festivities like the rehearsal dinner and welcome party, was described as truly remarkable by the former wide receiver. Ed particularly mentioned that a touching moment for him was when Christian and Olivia exchanged their vows, which brought him to tears.

Moreover, he was truly impressed by the planning and flawless execution of the nuptial, giving credit to Olivia for her dedication to getting every detail right. That being said, the former wideout unexpectedly praised Lisa for her role in Christian’s agility on the field.

Ed Credits Lisa for Christian’s Footwork on the Gridiron

When host Kay Adams jokingly suggested that Christian might get his impressive footwork on the football field from his mother, considering that she quite literally slayed on the dance floor, Ed couldn’t help but agree. He playfully remarked that the energy and grace she exudes on the dance floor seem to translate into the agility and precision Christian demonstrates in his gameplay.

“There are things they may get from me, but their moves on the dance floor and some of the footwork, for sure, they have a pretty talented mama. She put that on display.”

Adams even recounted an anecdote about Lisa running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash while pregnant — a clear demonstration of her impressive athleticism.

Looking back, unlike Christian and Olivia, Ed and Lisa were college sweethearts. They met at Stanford University when they were both student-athletes. While Lisa played soccer, Ed played football — it was a match made in heaven. Throughout Ed’s 13-year NFL career, Lisa was his major support system, and now, she is actively involved in Christian’s NFL career.