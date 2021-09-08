NFL

“I wasn’t surprised when Bill Belichick named me QB1”: Mac Jones was prepared to take over the reigns from Cam Newton

"I wasn't surprised when Bill Belichick named me QB1": Mac Jones was prepared to take over the reigns from Cam Newton
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Tom Brady Will Piss You Off Just To See If You Mess Up": DeMarcus Ware Delivers a Stern Warning to Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Ahead of Season Opener vs. Buccaneers
Next Article
“Dad and I would jam out to Taylor Swift and talk about Star Wars”: Natalia Bryant dishes out some wholesome tidbits on what Kobe Bryant was like as a father
Latest Posts