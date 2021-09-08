“I wasn’t surprised when Bill Belichick named me QB1”: Mac Jones was prepared to take over the reigns from Cam Newton

Mac Jones is set to be the next great QB for the New England Patriots. But he was not surprised with his sudden QB1 status

Hours ahead of the roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Cam Newton’s release was definitely a big surprise. Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

Mac Jones revealed how he got to know about his starting QB status.

In a radio interview, Mac Jones says he found out during a pretty standard team meeting after the team had decided on cuts.

“I think it was just kind of with the team meeting and stuff,” he told Merloni and Fauria WEEI. “Obviously, there’s a lot of guys that they have to get rid of and stuff and it is a tough day for everybody. So, just to be in that room and be where I am at right now as a rookie just to hear that, it’s hard for everybody because there’s a lot of teammates on that day that got let go.

Despite the fact that he said to say goodbye to some of his teammates, including QB Cam Newton, he is excited to step right in and lead the franchise.

“But, I am looking forward. It is a great opportunity and it’s something I have always wanted to do — be a NFL starting quarterback. But like I said, it doesn’t really mean much. The label is the label, but you’ve got to go out and produce and that’s just what it comes down to.”

Even though most of the league and fans around the world were surprised by the QB decision, Jones wasn’t, and he seems geared up for 2021.

“Not really,” he said. “I mean, like I always say, I prepare to be the starter and every day you come in and I got the chance to get a lot of reps, so nothing really changes. Just trying to be a good teammate. Trying to learn the plays every day and fix what I messed up on, listen to Josh [McDaniels] and all the guys in the quarterbacks room, you just take their advice like I always have since I have been here.

Mac Jones will make his debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

