“Tom Brady Will Piss You Off Just To See If You Mess Up”: DeMarcus Ware Delivers a Stern Warning to Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Ahead of Season Opener vs. Buccaneers

Micah Parsons will have Tom Brady as his first professional QB matchup on Thursday. Will the rookie LB rise to the occasion or succumb to the pressure?

The NFL finally returns tomorrow with a promising season opener. The Super Bowl champions, led by Tom Brady, will host the Dallas Cowboys in a game that both teams will be hungry to win.

While Tampa returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl run, Dallas will be featuring some new faces. One of these is rookie LB Micah Parsons who was selected with the 12th overall pick this year, touted by many as the best defensive player in the draft.

For a young player like Parsons, who has so much pressure on him, playing against Tom Brady in week 1 could either be a dream or a nightmare. The Penn State alum is determined to approach it with an optimistic mindset, though.

DeMarcus Ware Warns Micah Parsons About Tom Brady’s Mind Games

On a section of HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Parsons sat down with former Cowboys edge-rusher DeMarcus Ware. “I got nothing to lose going against Tom Brady,” Parsons explained. “If I do well, it’s like I knew I belonged here.”

“If I don’t, then it’s like ‘now I can learn and show that I belong here.” After revealing some pass rush tips, Ware had quite a lot to say about the Cowboys’ week 1 opponent. He immediately responded to Parsons saying, “You know he’ll be keying on you right?”

Ware went on to explain how Brady tends to play mind games against young defenders. “He’s gonna do stuff to piss you off,” Ware predicted. ” I’m telling you! Just to see if you mess up or not.”

