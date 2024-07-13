mobile app bar

“I Will F*ck You Up”: Jerry Rice Loses His Cool On Reporter When Asked About the Chiefs

Suresh Menon
Published

Oct 29, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Former San Francisco 49ers player Jerry Rice on the sideline during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Having been part of three of the San Francisco 49ers’ five Super Bowl wins, Jerry Rice is undeniably one of the greatest WRs to have played for the NFC West-based team. Hence it was no surprise to see Rice lose his cool when a reporter “reportedly” smirked and asked his thoughts on the KC Chiefs’ WR situation.

For every 49ers fan, the last-second winner by Mahomes at the Super Bowl this February is a wound still fresh in their minds. Unfortunately for Jerry, he was unnecessarily reminded of the KC Chiefs at the American Century Championship – a celebrity golf tournament. A media reporter was seen reaching out to Rice and asked him a simple question – If the Chiefs Receiving cohort had it in them to win another Super Bowl.

Regardless of the context, asking a die-hard 49ers fan if the Chiefs would win a Super Bowl yet again is playing with fire. Rice was taken aback by the directness of the reportedly “disguised” banter. Jerry was visibly agitated and retorted back with an earful against the reporter. “I will f*** you up,”.

Security personnel soon gathered at the spot and tried taking the legendary NFL WR out of there. Despite the escorting guards near him, Rice continued trading words with the reporter and was heard saying “If you want some, come get some.” [Unexpected John Cena reference]

While Jerry’s representatives later clarified that the root of the aggressive response was the smirk and sarcasm shown by the reporters, the media personnel denied mal-intentions from their side defending their innocence.

All said, 49ers fans were happy to see their legend defend their colours in such a passionate manner. After all, he is arguably one of the greatest talents to have ever played for San Francisco.

Jerry Rice Is A Certified NFL Legend

Apart from his brilliant on-field performances, what makes Jerry Rice special for the 49ers fans is the fact that he is one of the greatest draft success stories. In 1985, the 49ers used their first-round draft pick to get Rice from Mississippi Valley State. This decision paid immense dividends for San Francisco as Jerry went on to play for the 49ers for the next 15 years.

During this period, Rice broke records left and right ending his Hall of Fame-worthy journey with most receiving yards in a career- 22,985 yards. It was also during his stint with the 49ers that he won his three Super Bowls. For many San Francisco supporters, Jerry Rice is the reference figure connecting the Joe Montana Era to the Steve Young Era.

Considering his illustrious history with the 49ers and his one-day contract with them, Rice’s outburst isn’t that surprising. At the end of the day, even if his son plays for the Chargers, he is still a die-hard 49ers fan at his core.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady's performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik's cube.

