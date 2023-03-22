As Tom Brady Shares Cam Newton Appreciation Post, Controversial QB’s Misogynistic Remarks Come to Light

The former quarterback of the Carolina Panthers surprised everyone when he announced that he would throw at Auburn Pro Day after not playing in the 2022 season. While his fans and supporters were ecstatic after hearing the update, he upset many analysts. Some think that the 33-year-old’s time in the league has passed and that he should hang up his cleats. Despite the background noise, Cam Newton has made it his mission to perform the best at Pro Day. There are iconic players like Tom Brady who extended their support for the MVP-winning player on Instagram Story.

Even though Newton gave his all in order to revive his professional football career, problematic remarks he once made may still haunt him.

Can ghosts from the past come to haunt Cam Newton?

According to AL.com, at Auburn’s Pro Day, the former Panthers quarterback threw, completing 28 of his 34 pass attempts while making a few overthrows and one drop. His workout managed to impress many fans on social media. As the QB stayed focused on his goals, many unearthed a problematic piece of information about his past.

The former New England Patriots shot-caller appeared on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast. There, he described how a woman should act. He explained the time while he was growing up with his mother and grandmother. “I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch.” To explain himself better, he described how an ideal woman should be.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet." "Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

“There’s a lot of women who are bad b*tches. And I say b*tches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick. Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tches, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

This did not help his case because he immediately came under fire for using misogynistic stereotypes. Will his claims come back to haunt him? Only time will tell.

Newton and his little brother tried to attract the attention

The Heisman Trophy winner threw most of his pass attempts at his younger brother Caylin, who is a QB-turned-wide receiver. Caylin believes that his brother still has the strength to prove himself. Caylin, whose collegiate career had wrapped up, suggested his older brother join him at their alma mater’s Pro Day.

Since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Panthers, the 33-year-old quarterback has not competed in the NFL. Although he played in just eight games that season, he still managed to rack up 684 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.