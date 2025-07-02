Stefon Diggs Shares a Five-Word Response As Former Bills Teammate Damar Hamlin Says “Get Straight to the Business”

Jan 8, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) show support for teammate Damar Hamlin and waves to fans prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The NFL’s offseason is akin to summer vacation for its players, especially for the newest member of the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs. The four-time Pro Bowler recently viral for his yacht-related festivities in early June, but the backlash seemingly wasn’t enough to keep him away from designer boats.

The star wideout recently shared an Instagram post of himself navigating the waters in a high-end boat while dressed in the latest fashion, with the caption hinting at his various offseason activities. “Island hopping, walking shows, and exercising.”

While many fans were drawn to Diggs’ girlfriend and female rap star, Cardi B, leaving him an emoji filled comment of approval, the post also drew the attention of his former teammate, Damar Hamlin. Suffice to say, Hamlin was more than approving of how Diggs has been spending his free time.

Former teammates Stefon Diggs and Damar Hamlin engage in a playful banter on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/OSqKA6AgaA — NFL News and Updates (@NSportsrus8926) July 2, 2025

While Hamlin said, “Wake up in the morning and get straight to the business,” Diggs responded with, “We ain’t the type, relax,” seemingly brushing off the suggestion.

However, the two of them have been good friends since first crossing paths in Buffalo, where Hamlin’s infamous health scare during a Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals managed to bring them closer together. Now, whenever he’s asked to reflect on that harrowing moment, the premiere pass catcher often has to fight back his own tears.

“The world stopped. You could damn near hear a pen drop in the stadium, because everybody knew something was wrong. It wasn’t as simple as he didn’t get up or he didn’t have a concussion… I’ve had experiences with life and death. I’ve seen death. But for it to be your teammate, and it happens so fast on the football field, it’s like, damn, what the hell is going on? …We forgot all about football for a second.”

Diggs described Hamlin’s return to the team as “a breath of fresh air,” one that revitalized the Bills’ locker room. Even though they have since parted ways in their respective careers, small interactions such as these certainly help to spur along the relationship that they first established in Buffalo.

Nevertheless, they are now slated to compete against each other no less than twice a year as divisional rivals. The friendly banter will be put aside once Diggs’ Patriots travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Bills in Week 5, and once more when the Bills return the favor by visiting Gillette Stadium in Week 14.

As a safety, Hamlin figures to be responsible for Diggs at some point in time this season, especially if the wide receiver manages to break containment. Their friendship will certainly add a new wrinkle to an old rivalry, enriching the history of the AFC East that much more.