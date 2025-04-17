“God I Hate This Guy”: NFL Fans Roll Their Eyes at Aaron Rodgers’ Mysterious Response About His Future

FeJets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks with the press on the first tee box during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale. Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The topic of Aaron Rodgers has been conspicuously absent from NFL talk shows over the past few weeks. About a month ago, he said he hadn’t made a decision on what he was going to do or where he was going to go in 2025. And, surprisingly, he hasn’t said anything in the media since — until now.

Rodgers and the New York Jets had an ignominious parting early in the offseason. Many then expected him to sign with a new team in the first week of free agency — as nearly every other impact free agent did — but instead, Rodgers bided his time. The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest, but he wasn’t committing to anything.

It seemed like he was just waiting for a better situation than those in the Big Apple and Western PA to pop up. And considering his extended silence here through most of April, that theory seems more and more likely. However, he finally broke his silence to go on his favorite show with Pat McAfee and drop the bomb: he’s still “open to anything and attached to nothing.”

“Retirement could still be a possibility.’ But no decision about 2025 so far,” Rodgers further said.

He could not have said less if he had stayed silent. And his comments about the Steelers, with whom he met in person a few weeks ago, were no different. Rodgers was even seen tossing the pigskin around with newly acquired Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf, but still, he wouldn’t commit.

“I’m not holding anybody hostage. I really want to emphasize that. I’ve been upfront from the beginning. … I don’t think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I’m dealing with a lot off the field,” elaborated the 41-year-old QB.

Rodgers said he’s been up front with Pittsburgh, but even so, it seems obvious they continue to wait on his decision. Perhaps that changes if Shedeur Sanders falls into Pittsburgh’s lap at the No. 21 pick in the upcoming draft. Then Aaron would really be in trouble.

Either way, Mike Tomlin seems to be the only person not yet annoyed by Rodgers’ indecisiveness. One commenter on Adam Schefter’s post breaking the Rodgers news (if you can even call it that), aimed to give the Steelers some advice by saying, “Pittsburgh. Please move on and draft a QB.”

Another was a little bit more blunt in their dislike of Rodgers, admitting that, “god i hate this guy.” Then, the rest of the comments followed the common thread of Rodgers as an attention-seeker, with one saying, “he’s just doing this for attention atp” and another imploring him to, “Retire already. Overrated drama queen.”

The Steelers seem to be awaiting with open arms, but other than that, there aren’t many clear options. Retirement could always be a possibility, but taking this long on the decision suggests he has a little more left in the tank. Maybe Aaron Rodgers will get lucky with an injury, and that perfect situation will pop up.

But if it doesn’t, he’s left himself with few viable options at this point. When even the Giants and Browns want nothing to do with you, that’s a pretty bad sign.