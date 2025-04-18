Jordan Love Admits He Was Shocked When the Packers Drafted Him in 2020 Despite Already Having Aaron Rodgers

When the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers was shocked.

Rodgers had publicly advocated for the Packers to draft a wide receiver, believing that it would help the team, which had just gone 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game, take the next step. Instead, the Packers chose a quarterback, a move widely interpreted as signaling the beginning of the end of Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay.

In the Netflix documentary “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” Rodgers described his immediate reaction: “I looked down at my phone and my agent just texted me: ‘Quarterback.’ And I was like, ‘No f–king way,'” he recalled. Turns out, Love was shocked too.

“I definitely had no idea about the Green Bay Packers. I don’t think anybody realised they were going to take a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers still there. It was definitely a shock to me. But it was great news.”

Love went on to learn from the best in the game under Rodgers for three years, and Rodgers went on to win the NFL MVP award in both 2020 and 2021. However, the relationship between the veteran quarterback and the Packers became increasingly fraught, ultimately leading to his trade to the New York Jets before the 2023 season.

Love scored the starting spot in 2023 and finished second in the NFL in touchdown passes (32), seventh in passing yards (4,159), and 11th in passer rating (96.1). Guiding the NFL’s youngest roster, he propelled Green Bay into the playoffs and then delivered a masterful, near-flawless performance to lead the Packers to a dominant wild-card win over the Cowboys.

In 2024, Green Bay rewarded Love with a four-year, $220 million contract extension that put him in a tie for the highest-paid player in NFL history at that time. Love’s deal also included a record-setting $75 million signing bonus. However, things have not been this rosy for Rodgers.