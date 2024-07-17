I Would Rather Pay Jordan Love $55 Million Than Tua Tagovailoa: Chase Daniel

The quarterback market has reached unprecedented heights, with recent deals setting new benchmarks for NFL signal-callers. Trevor Lawrence’s $55 million per year contract and Jared Goff’s $52 million annual salary are just a few examples that have pushed the market to stratospheric levels. However, as more quarterbacks cross the $50 million threshold, questions arise about whether every QB truly deserves such figures. Several high-profile quarterbacks, including the Miami Dolphins‘ Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, and Jordan Love, are due for contract extensions.

Reports suggest that negotiations between these players and their franchises have hit roadblocks, with teams hesitating to commit to such hefty sums in light of the inflated market.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel recently shared his perspective on “The Rich Eisen Show,” offering insights into which quarterbacks deserve these lucrative extensions. When asked if he would sign Tua Tagovailoa to a deal exceeding $55 million annually if he were in Dolphins general manager Chris Grier’s position, Daniel’s response was revealing.

According to Daniel, this very dilemma explains why the Dolphins have yet to finalize a deal with Tagovailoa. He speculates that while Tua’s representatives are likely pushing for over $55 million per year, the Dolphins may be reluctant to surpass the $50 million mark.

“I would rather pay Jordan Love that, quite honestly. I think Jordan Love deserves $55, $56, $57 million a year. Would I rather pay Jordan Love than Tua, right now? Personally? Yeah. But is Tua probably going to get in the mid to lower 50s? Yeah. And it’s going to look at, in a couple of years, as a “DEAL” which is crazy.” Chase said.

As a matter of fact, Daniel did express that he would prefer investing such a substantial sum in Jordan Love rather than Tua Tagovailoa. His transparent assessment just showed the complex decision-making process teams face in today’s quarterback market.

Chase Daniel Gives A Transparent View Of Tua Tagavailoa’s Situation With The Dolphins

Chase Daniel also offered a clear perspective on Tua Tagovailoa, adding that the quarterback is an “absolute perfect fit” within the Dolphins’ offensive scheme. He did acknowledge Tagovailoa’s stellar performance last season but pointed out the significant role played by the team’s elite offensive weapons.

Tagovailoa doesn’t currently rank among the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks in Daniel’s assessment, largely due to the system’s impact on his success. However, he further pinpointed that even Tagovailoa has played a crucial role in executing that system effectively. So, this dichotomy is mainly at the heart of the Dolphins’ front office dilemma.

The key question facing Miami’s decision-makers is whether Tagovailoa can carry the franchise if his top-tier supporting cast isn’t available. For which Chase added, “Are they better off keeping Tua on a three to four year deal than going out and having to start over? Probably. Are they having sticker shock at $55 – $57 million a year? Yeah.”

Daniel highlighted the evolving financial landscape in the NFL, noting that franchises now have more capital to invest in quarterbacks, leading to inflated market values and salary cap increases. He advised that if a team believes they have a reliable quarterback who avoids costly mistakes and can secure victories, they should be prepared to pay accordingly.