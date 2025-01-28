“I’m So Proud of Them Like a Proud Daddy”: Deion Sanders Explains Why More Colorado Players Can Make it to the NFL

With a total of six Buffalo players gearing up for the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30th, HC Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, made the trip down to Denton, Texas to help his guys impress NFL scouts. Watching their latest practice, he couldn’t help but be super proud of his boys like a “proud daddy.”

Advertisement

Aiding in the training camps of his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, the veteran continues to also help guide all his former Buffalo players gearing up to enter the NFL. After watching their latest practice, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Just watched practice with the guys, man, I’m so proud of them. Just seeing all you guys in the East-West Shrine Bowl uniforms, going at it… I’m like a proud daddy right now. I’m sending them off into the NFL and they are prepared, they are equipped, but most of all they are ready.”

The eight-time pro bowler will finally enjoy the fruits of his coaching labors as his two sons and their classmates take the field as Buffaloes for the final time. With each of them expected to find a home in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders believes that their speed will help them shine through. “They only know one speed and that’s all speed. That’s 100!”

Colorado’s six players will be the second most of any team on Sunday, highlighting the pedigree of talent that the program has been able to cultivate and attract throughout the past two seasons. No team will have contributed more wide receivers to the Shrine Bowl game than the Buffaloes did this year, and it could have easily been a four-man group if Heisman trophy winner, Travis Hunter, had decided to play in Sunday’s contest.

The HC’s two offspring, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, will be joined by the receiving trio of Jimmy Horn, Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester, in addition to DB Cam’Ron Silman-Craig. “Neon Deion” continues to prove his knack for finding and developing talent. With Colorado only continuing to grow, so should the interest and production of other talented players.

A move to the Big 12 conference signals growth and prosperity for the program, as the conference change is likely to help generate additional recruiting options. Now knowing that the eight-time pro bowler is producing results at the head coaching level, potential players will see a lot of value in being coached by an NFL Hall of Famer.

Showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, fans should expect to see more NFL level talent emerge from Boulder, Colorado.

Suffice to say, the Deion Sanders experiment had an immense success for the University of Colorado. Having transformed an after-thought of a program into a household name, Buffalo fans can’t wait to see what the future of a prime time-led program could continue to yield.