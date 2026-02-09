Social Media Goes Bonkers With Super Bowl 61 Team Guesses After Logo Reveal

Super Bowl LX has barely wrapped up, and fans have already turned their attention to the next one. Just hours after the Seattle Seahawks dismantled the New England Patriots to lift this year’s Lombardi Trophy, an unofficial Super Bowl LXI logo began circulating online. And that’s all it took for social media to spiral into full conspiracy mode.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Los Angeles is set to host Super Bowl 61 at SoFi Stadium. ESPN will be airing the big game for the first time in its history via a simulcast with ABC. With those factors in play, curiosity around the next edition of the league’s biggest event was already bubbling.

Then, when the Super Bowl LXI logo flashed during an ESPN broadcast after Sunday’s final game of the season, fans were convinced something had leaked early. According to multiple screenshots shared across social media, the logo features a deep orange sky as the backdrop, with the foreground dominated by a bright blue, almost teal-colored wave.

The wave-like design was quickly interpreted as a nod to Los Angeles’ beaches, while the sunset tones aligned neatly with Southern California’s coastal aesthetic. But aesthetics aren’t the end of it.

Almost instantly, fans began assigning teams to the color palette. One user wrote, “That couldn’t be more Cincinnati and Jacksonville lol.” Another said, “The Miami dolphins versus the Denver Broncos ?”

A third, meanwhile, kept it simple with, “Packers vs Broncos.” Others, however, were far less convinced, pushing back against the entire act of assigning teams. “the logo theory died this year,” one fan bluntly posted.

the logo theory died this year — Nolan Zeigler (@NolanZeigler2) February 9, 2026

For those out of context, this debate exists because of what’s become known as the Super Bowl logo color theory, a belief that the primary colors used in the logo subtly predict which two teams will make it all the way to February’s game.

Over the past decade, fans have pointed to several eerie coincidences. From Super Bowl LVI’s orange-and-yellow logo preceding a Rams-Bengals matchup to Super Bowl LVII’s green-and-red palette matching Eagles vs. Chiefs, and even last year’s red-and-green logo lined up with another Eagles-Chiefs showdown.

Super Bowl LX, however, nearly broke the spell. The logo for the 60th edition was one of the most vibrant in recent memory, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge surrounded by reds, blues, neon yellow, and green. With so many colors in play, almost any matchup could be argued.

And hilariously enough, in the end, fans retroactively pointed to the green and blue tones aligning with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, keeping the theory alive… just barely. That’s why the LXI logo “leak” has sparked such immediate chaos. It has enough orange, blue, and ambiguity to let imaginations run wild.

All told, the NFL has consistently pushed back on the idea that logos predict outcomes. Designers involved in the process have previously explained that Super Bowl branding is finalized 18 to 24 months in advance, long before teams, rosters, or playoff paths are even remotely clear. Creative teams also work years ahead to ensure consistency across tickets, stadium branding, and merchandise.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has also addressed “scripted league” accusations in the past, calling them “ridiculous” while acknowledging that social media gives such theories new life every season.

But clearly, that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing. And it looks like it won’t anytime soon.