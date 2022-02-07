“I’d be shocked if Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers”: Dan Orlovsky does not think the Packers QB will go anywhere this offseason

Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay in Green Bay will be one of the biggest this offseason. And Dan Orlovsky does not believe Rodgers should go anywhere.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Do it’s safe to bet that Rodgers will look at other opportunities. The Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans, the Pittsburgh Steelers etc. all have been mentioned in possible trade scenarios.

But Dan Orlovsky hopes the Packers QB does not ask to get traded out of Wisconsin.

Dan Orlovsky would be shocked if Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay

ESPN’s analyst Dan Orlovsky weighed in on the ongoing Rodgers-Green Bay saga.

Telling “Get Up” colleagues he would be “shocked” to see Rodgers in another uniform.

“I don’t think Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay”, Orlovsky said. “Actually, I’d be shocked if Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay and I think the Green Bay Packers need to look at themselves like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did two years ago and go all in. And make a run for the Super Bowl. Like the Los Angeles Rams did this past offseason.”

“I think Aaron realizes just how good of a football team they are,” Orlovsky explained Monday. “I think Aaron realizes how good of a scheme fit that he has within Matt LaFleur’s system… And I just think Aaron understands and believes the best path, or the most likely path for a Super Bowl is to stay right where he is.”

.@danorlovsky7 says he would be “shocked” if Aaron Rodgers decided to leave Green Bay. “I just think Aaron understands and believes the best path, or the most likely path for a Super Bowl is to stay right where he is.” pic.twitter.com/XZQMQskotF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022

