“If He Can’t Do It, It Can’t Be Done”: Dick Vermeil is Sure About Russell Wilson’s Emphatic Comeback Under Sean Payton

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season is a story that both parties would like to forget. The team from Denver finished with a disappointing 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. However, Wilson is determined to bounce back as well as help the team succeed in 2023 and beyond. Under the guidance of new head coach Sean Payton, the star QB is looking to make an emphatic comeback.

Moreover, legendary coach Dick Vermeil is confident in Wilson’s ability to turn things around. Vermeil, who came close to winning two Super Bowls with two different teams, believes in Wilson’s potential as an amazing player. He recently expressed his admiration for Payton, ranking him highly among the best offensive minds in the NFL today.

Dick Vermeil is Confident in Sean Payton’s Ability to Revitalize Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Dick Vermeil holds immense respect for Sean Payton and believes in his ability to turn around Russell Wilson’s career. In a discussion with Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, Vermeil expressed his confidence, stating, “If he can’t do it, it can’t be done.” Vermeil even ranked Payton alongside Andy Reid as the offensive coach of the decade, highlighting his high regard for Payton’s coaching prowess.

Additionally, Wilson’s physical preparation for the upcoming season is evident. “I feel great. I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused,” Wilson recently spoke to the media with enthusiasm. Not only this, his dedication and renewed focus indicate a determination to do wonders under the guidance of Payton. “All I know is I’m excited to play again,” said Wilson.

With Vermeil’s endorsement, it is quite obvious that Payton’s arrival has sparked a ray of hope and much anticipation in Denver. Wilson’s commitment to his physical fitness and the guidance of Sean Payton provides an optimistic outlook for the Broncos ahead of the 2023 season.

Wilson’s Underwhelming Performance: Analyzing the Numbers and Broncos’ Dilemma

The 2022 season was a nightmare for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, as they managed to secure only five victories out of 17 matchups. Wilson’s struggles were reflected in his performance, as he posted career-low stats including a completion percentage of 60.5, and 84.4 passer rating. He also faced significant pressure, enduring a career-high 55 sacks throughout the season.

When the Broncos acquired Wilson in 2022, they hoped he would provide the much-needed stability at quarterback. However, the trade has proven to be a disaster, as Wilson is currently on track for career lows in completion percentage, passer rating, and touchdown passes. He currently ranks among the bottom, in the entire NFL.

Despite his underwhelming performance, parting ways with Wilson poses a significant challenge for the Broncos. Releasing him would result in a staggering $107 million in dead money. The Broncos find themselves in a dilemma, as patience might be running thin. Wilson needs a day of deliverance and a better season to stay in NFL.