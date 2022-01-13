“Please don’t sell your tickets to Arizona Cardinals fans”: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford has one final plea for Rams fans ahead of Kyler Murray vs. Matthew Stafford clash in NFC Wild Card round

Matthew Stafford is gearing up for an incredibly important playoff matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and his wife Kelly Stafford had one plea for Rams fans.

The Rams had a ton of expectations for them this year after trading away Jared Goff for Lions star Matthew Stafford. The reasoning behind the move was that while Goff was a serviceable quarterback, if there was a chance to imprve, LA would take it. They saw their opportunity in Stafford and took it.

However, a loss in the Wild Card round will be embarrassing. That would mean that for all the moves LA made, they weren’t really better off than they were a year ago with Goff under center. The Rams did get off to a hot start early in the season, but they’ve cooled off since then which doesn’t bode well for them coming into the playoffs.

The 49ers had just a 0.4% chance of winning after punting with 1:57 remaining in the game. In order to come back and win, the 49ers had to: 🔸 Force a three-and-out

🔸 Score a TD without any timeouts

🔸 Prevent the Rams from scoring in regulation

🔸 Win in OT#SFvsLAR | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/V0uL0Rxut5 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 10, 2022

Kelly Stafford asks Rams fans not to give the Arizona Cardinals a ‘home field’ advantage against Matthew Stafford

How hard did the Rams fall off? Well, they started the year 7-1 with quality victories against the Tamps Bay Buccaneers the then impressive Indianapolis Colts. Stafford had thrown for 2,477 yards (309.6 ypg), 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Over the final half of the season, the Rams only went 5-4, with Stafford throwing for 2,409 yards (267.7 ypg), 19 touchdowns, and a whopping 13 interceptions. Whil his 4,886 yards ranked third in the league, his 17 interceptions were also tied first in the league.

In the Rams’ final game against the 49ers, Stafford’s interception in overtime sealed the LA’s fate. The game was crucial for playoff seeding as LA fell from the second seed all the way down to the fourth seed. Arizona’s loss still netted them the division lead, but they now have to face the feisty Cardinals for a third time in the postseason.

One important thing to note from that final game was that even though it was played at So-Fi stadium, Rams’ home, it looked and sounded more like a 49ers home game, something even coach Sean McVay admitted.

Hard not to smile and laugh at just how loud #49ers fans were at the Rams’ stadium. Straight takeover.pic.twitter.com/3dY67CKnpR — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) January 11, 2022

So-Fi stadium has been known to have this problem for both the Rams and Chargers (who share the field), and in light of this, Kell Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, had a simple message for all Rams fans.

Calling for fans not to sell their tickets to the opposing team’s fans says a lot, and right before the playoffs, isn’t really a good look for a Rams team that’ll look for every advantage they can find.

