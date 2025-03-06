“He Does Bring a Fan”: Kylie Kelce Reveals What She and Jason Carry to the Hospital Whenever She Is About to Deliver

Jason Kelce is an experienced father who has been through several deliveries by now—so many that he and Kylie have their own routine at the hospital whenever she is due. On the latest episode of her podcast, she shared the key accessories each of them plans to bring for baby number four. This will surely offer some helpful insights for future parents.

Kylie shared that her go-bag of stuff hasn’t changed over the years. And for her fourth, her bag will probably look the same.

The essentials, as she shared, include “Pajamas, probably two sets that are very, very stretchy. My toiletry bag with all the goodies, shampoo, conditioner, and a bar of Dove soap.”

Then, there are things that don’t seem essential but make the experience a little less stressful.

“A robe to cover my butt when I’m wearing a hospital gown and if it gets a little chilly. My going-home outfit. Some snacks, for both myself and my husband if need be. Slippers, flip flops. That’s literally it. That’s what I bring to a hospital,” she continued.

Kylie is straightforward and just needs to feel comfortable for however long she’s there. Yet, her hubby, Jason, tends to be a bit more extra. She mentioned that his list of items includes one special thing he can’t sleep without — a portable fan. Yes, you heard that right: the future Hall of Famer likes the wind on his face while battling the sleep demons.

“Jason’s bag usually consists of sleep shorts, a change of clothes, and his toiletry bag. He does bring a fan. We all saw that. The man loves a fan, and I don’t even blame him. It makes his sleeping situation more pleasant. I don’t want him to have to suffer. I want him to be comfortable. Now, did I want him to carry a whole a** fan to the hospital? Not really. But he did. And it made him more comfy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie)

Kylie also mentioned she wouldn’t be surprised if Jason leveled up his sleeping situation for his fourth trip to the hospital. She’s thinking he might bring an air mattress or something.

It’s quite funny that she mentioned the part about the fan and how he went viral years ago for sleeping next to Kylie’s bed with it on. The jokes on Kylie though, because a fan is one of the best accessories for sleep. It provides white noise and cools you down if you’re getting overheated under a blanket. A study found that 47% of people in America use a fan while they sleep.

All jokes aside, it’s great that the couple has their hospital go bag figured out for when baby number four arrives. Having a baby is one of the hardest experiences for a mother to go through. Making it more comfortable through personal clothing and bathroom supplies is definitely the move. Wishing both of them the best of luck this time around.