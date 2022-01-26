“If I feel like they miss a call, I want to let the guy know”: Tom Brady slams referees after missing Von Miller roughing the passer call

Tom Brady had the experience of getting his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. And he was not happy with the refs, to say the least.

Tom Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. But before the 24 point comeback, Brady was getting berated by the Rams defence, especially Von Miller.

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller totaled four tackles in a 30-27 win, the most notably tackle being a strip-sack on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in the fourth quarter.

But what especially caught everyone’s eyes was Miller’s late hit on Brady. But the linebacker was not flagged for roughing the passer and Brady was upset with refs because of that. And that got him his first-ever unsportsmanlike conduct call.

Tom Brady gets flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after giving the refs an earful after this hit by Von Miller. pic.twitter.com/XBDiHxRCNl — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady crushed the refs after missing his roughing the passer call.

Tom Brady opened up about the call on the Let’s Go podcast and said his “abusive” language was anything but that.

“If I feel like they miss a call, I want to let the guy know,” Brady said in the latest installment of his Let’s Go! podcast. “And I’ve done that literally a thousand times over the course of my career and never got called. In this instance, before I could realize it, the flag was thrown. And I was looking at the guy like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I didn’t cuss, I didn’t do any of those things. . . .”

“I obviously felt like I got hit on the chin, and I felt like he missed in the end a clear penalty,” Brady said. “So I screamed at him to throw the flag, and he did. But I guess I need to be more specific with who he needs to throw the flag on. So I’ve got a nice bruise under my chin. . . . It is the first time in 22 years to get flagged. That was pretty comical to me.”

