Kyle Shanahan Gets Real on Brandon Aiyuk’s Extension Drama: “I Have No Timetable”

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga with the 49ers has now evolved into trade talks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation on Tuesday and provided insight into the team’s approach to Aiyuk’s uncertain future in the Bay Area.

Advertisement

Shanahan, at first, pointed out that the 49ers have prepared for all scenarios regarding Aiyuk’s contract situation. The team’s focus remains on their training camp and navigating through some injury concerns, with no major shifts in their strategy.

When pressed about a timeline for resolution, Coach Shanahan kept it quite clear. “No, I mean, you always want it to be (resolved), badly. The stuff does take time. Every day I hope it gets resolved but I have no timetable for it,” he said.

He also noted that Aiyuk’s contract situation didn’t really catch him off guard, given that the team’s priority has always been to be prepared for the season opener.

Notably, there have been a few developments since Aiyuk was allowed to have trade talks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New England Patriots have exited negotiations, as they were unable to meet Aiyuk’s contract expectations. However, talks between the 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers have rekindled after a brief lull.

The wideout has also expressed interest in joining the Steelers, therefore, his camp already knew the offer and is reportedly negotiating with them. Despite these developments, Shanahan feels that there are several other possibilities.

Are the 49ers looking to offer Aiyuk a long-term contract?

The Brandon Aiyuk situation is quite fluid, and Coach Shanahan is leaving all options on the table. During Tuesday’s presser, Shanahan noted, “There’s a scenario for everything. So, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

This open-ended approach suggests that Aiyuk could potentially enter his fifth year without a new deal in place. Under this scenario, the former 25th overall pick would be guaranteed $14.2 million as part of the fifth-year option for the upcoming season.

If Aiyuk has no choice but to stick around, the wideout could showcase his skills for another year before revisiting negotiations next offseason. If he performs well, he could significantly boost his market value and persuade the 49ers to meet his contract demands.

However, this ‘bet on yourself’ strategy would come with considerable risk. While the potential payoff could be substantial, an injury this year could severely impact Aiyuk’s future earning potential.

That is one reason why securing a long-term deal now is so crucial for the 26-year-old wide receiver. The coming weeks will likely provide more clarity on whether the Arizona State alum will don the red and gold for the foreseeable future or if he’ll be catching passes in a new uniform.