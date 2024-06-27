If Jordan Love Was an IPO, It’ll be Like Buying NVIDIA 3 Years Ago: Mike Tannenbaum

Jordan Love’s NFL journey may have started on shaky ground, but his first year as the Green Bay Packers starter has revealed a quarterback filled with potential. However, for now, Love finds himself in the company of other talented signal-callers awaiting their big payday as the clock ticks toward contract extension talks. Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum, recently, wasn’t just singing Love’s praises, he subtly urged the Packers’ front office to seal the deal before it’s too late.

During a recent “NFL on ESPN” segment, Tannenbaum made a claim that could raise eyebrows amongst NFL enthusiasts all over. He declared that if he were building a franchise from scratch, Jordan Love would be his top pick. Yes, even ahead of some of the league’s most established stars.

“Outside of Patrick Mahomes, if we, the four of us, were running an NFL team today, there is nobody on the planet I’d rather have than Jordan Love. Period. If he was an IPO, I’d be like buying NVIDIA three years ago. He is, by far, to me, a player that has the most sustained upside,” comparing Love to a can’t-miss investment opportunity.

This NVIDIA comparison was Tannenbaum’s way of saying that betting on Love now could yield astronomical returns down the road, much like those who invested in the tech giant before its meteoric rise.

While Tannenbaum did have kind words for other quarterbacks like Josh Allen and CJ Stroud, he reserved his highest praise for Love. In his eyes, Love stands alone at the top of the mountain when it comes to the potential for “sustained excellence.”

Not The First Time Mike Tannenbaum Held Jordan Love In High Regard

Mike Tannenbaum also detailed his bold predictions for Jordan Love’s future, three weeks ago, this time during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” When discussing which current quarterbacks would be top draft picks, Tannenbaum didn’t hold back his true opinion.

“If we’re drafting NFL players, Patrick Mahomes is the obvious No. 1. But right behind him? Jordan Love,” he added. “I’ve been turning this over in my mind constantly. Who else has that perfect cocktail of youth and skill like Love? His ceiling? It’s somewhere in the stratosphere.”

Love’s 2023 season reads like a Hollywood script. After a start that had Packers fans reaching for the panic button at 2-5, Love orchestrated a stunning turnaround, guiding the team to an unlikely playoff berth with 32 touchdowns and a whopping 4,159 passing yards. It tells the tale of a quarterback who refused to buckle under pressure.

Moreover, NFL enthusiasts understand Love’s ability to weather the storm and emerge stronger, as they saw in the latter half of the 2023-24 season. Tannenbaum’s bold prediction has thrust Love into the spotlight, and now all eyes are on the young quarterback to see if he can live up to this lofty praise.