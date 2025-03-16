Mike Tannenbaum Rules Out Shedeur Sanders as No. 1 Pick if He Were the Titans GM

When you have the privilege of holding the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, the entire football world is screaming suggestions at you. The Tennessee Titans find themselves in this exact spot this year, with fans and analysts weighing in on who should be their marquee pick. From Shedeur Sanders to Abdul Carter to Travis Hunter, a host of elite talents have been floated.

But if former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum were sitting in the Titans’ war room, he wouldn’t waste a second contemplating. He already has his guy — and it’s not Shedeur Sanders.

In the latest episode of The Dan Patrick Show, the veteran analyst and former Dolphins executive made it clear that Cam Ward is the quarterback that Tennessee needs. No hesitation. No debates. Tannenbaum is sold on the Miami Hurricanes star’s talents but not for the reasons most agree with.

Well, for Mike, it’s not just about arm strength, accuracy, or highlight-reel throws. It’s about something intangible — character and leadership. The analyst explained to Dan Patrick how impressed he was with Ward at the Combine when he saw the QB’s teammates rave about his humility.

“I think the most impressive part about the Combine, Dan, was what the University of Miami offensive linemen and teammates said about Cam Ward,” Tannenbaum explained. “I’m a big believer that life is about who you really are—how you treat people who can’t help you,” said Tannenbaum firmly.

According to the former GM, Ward’s selflessness and leadership qualities make him the ideal quarterback to build around. He even suggested that if the Titans were smart, they wouldn’t entertain trade offers for their pick.

“Cam Ward was a selfless leader. He has what it takes. I think his intangibles are off the charts, and they [the Titans] shouldn’t answer the phone if someone calls them.”

Unsurprisingly, Tannenbaum’s take was well-received by Titans fans. One fan even added more nuance by urging the team to also draft “a WR and an edge” to help address the trio of problems they faced last year.

Titans fans are stoked after Mike Tannenbaum said that Cam Ward should be the No. 1 pick pic.twitter.com/H9VudX6QTR — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) March 16, 2025

All that being said, it has to be specified that Ward’s appeal isn’t just about his character — his numbers back up the hype too. In 2024, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback put up video game stats, throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, while leading his team to the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

His ability to extend plays with his mobility and launch deep strikes downfield makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Ward’s tangibles are also the main reason why he eclipses other QBs in his class, including Shedeur Sanders. So, for a Titans squad desperate for stability at the position, Ward checks every box.

Hence, in an ideal world, the Miami alum should be drafted by the team with no questions asked, while they address their deficiencies through free agency and trade options.

But with murmurs from the grapevine suggesting the Titans could trade down and give their slot to the Giants, it’s hard to gauge the Nashville-based team’s plan. Regardless, as long as the Titans hold a top-three pick, any of Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter, or Travis Hunter could be selected. And each of them has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone.