"If Steph Curry Went on Dan Patrick Show & Implied that Julia Roberts Murdered...": Nick Wright Once Again Calls Out 'Delusional' Aaron Rodgers

Nick Wright has had just about enough of Aaron Rodgers. He now seems to be on a mission to decode anything the Jets QB says or has said publicly, backing his arguments with facts. Lately, he has been openly critical of the Jets quarterback, indicating that he’s reached his limit with the quarterback’s shenanigans.

Nick on his podcast “What’s Wright?“ went on another rant where he discussed the Kimmel-Epstein controversy that Rodgers began on the “Pat McAfee Show” a couple of days back. While calling out the Rodgers statements baseless without facts, Wright is concerned about how his half-baked claims can wrongly influence the star QB’s fans.

In a segment of the podcast, Nick Wright compared the reactions people would have if NBA star Steph Curry made an outrageous statement, suggesting actress Julia Robers was involved in a serious crime. Wright believes that if Curry had made such claims, the focus wouldn’t be on Dan Patrick or Julia Roberts. Instead, the main concern would be about Curry himself and what made him say something so shocking. Wright stated,

“If Steph Curry went on the Dan Patrick show and just casually said, you know, implied that Julia Roberts murdered somebody and seemed serious about it. I don’t think the story would be, is this going to affect Dan’s relationships with Julia’s movie studio? I think the story would be what the hell happened to Steph Curry.”

Nick then contrasts this hypothetical scenario with Aaron Rodgers, who according to him has introduced many controversial topics into discussions, leading him to gain a sizeable following online. He conducted a social experiment by posting tweets surrounding Rodgers’ controversial takes, to see the reactions of his fans.

Nick mentioned receiving responses on X (formerly Twitter) where individuals accused him of being a “pedophile” and claimed that he was nervous about the Epstein list. His aim with this experiment was simply to highlight how quickly people might make baseless accusations against someone expressing their opinion, even if it is a well-known sports analyst like himself.

ESPN Apologize for Aaron Rodgers’ Remarks on Jimmy Kimmel

Nick Wright’s words make even more sense as the sports network ESPN and the Pat McAfee Show’s host, both have apologized for Aaron’s statements on their show. Amid the nationwide buzz surrounding the controversy and Jimmy Kimmel’s absence from the released Epstein list, ESPN attempted damage control by labeling Rodgers’ recent statement as “dumb.” In a statement released on Friday, ESPN said,

“Aaron made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel. It should never have happened. We all realized that in the moment.”

Pat McAfee too addressed the Rodgers-Kimmel feud that he understands why the comedian Jimmy Kimmel felt upset, given his position. Pat mentioned that Aaron Rodgers might have been trying to talk shit, which went too far. He apologized for any part they played in the situation while also stating that their show usually aims to be fun and lighthearted, but sometimes their jokes can upset people.