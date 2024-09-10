“If You Can’t Do the Time, Don’t Do the Crime”: Tyreek Hill’s 1-Month-Old Post Takes On New Meaning After Recent Arrest

Tyreek Hill’s arrest, while en route to High Rock Stadium for his season opener, shocked the NFL world, so much so that it caused an uproar among the fans. However, at the same time, internet sleuths have since unearthed a month-old video of the Super Bowl-winning receiver preaching the opposite of what transpired.

In the brief clip about disciplining his child, Tyreek is seen having one of his girls face the corner of a room for a few seconds. Meanwhile, a voiceover from SpongeBob SquarePants quips, “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime,” sparking all sorts of reactions.

Fans were quick to draw parallels between this video and the recent arrest of the Miami Dolphins player. Many found the video fitting, noting that Hill could now relate to this sentiment. Some even called it ironic, while others found it amusing that the clip resurfaced on their timelines right after Hill’s run-in with the law. See for yourselves:

Following the incident, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s union released a statement explaining their stance and defending their officers. However, Hill also shared his perspective during his first official interview after the incident, contradicting the department’s claims.

Hill offers his perspective on the incident

Hill sat down with NBC’s Lester Holt for the first time following the detainment. The interview made Cheetah aware that the Police Union issued a statement defending their officers, asserting the star receiver was driving recklessly, putting others in grave danger, and acting belligerently. Hill, however, begs to differ.

While Hill has no issue with the union supporting their officers, he emphasized that every party in a dispute has its own perspective and version of events. He also accused the officers of displaying hostility from the start, knocking on his window despite him immediately offering his driver’s ID.

And even though Cheetah complied with their subsequent request to roll his windows down, the cops had already made up their minds, according to the wide receiver. He further claimed that the police escalated the situation by pulling him out and arresting him.

Notably, Tyreek was cited with two traffic violations following the unfortunate incident. It will be interesting to see if this incident will lead to any significant developments.