“Haven’t Seen You Play Against One Black Guy”: Tyreek Hill Laughs Hard at Baby Gronk Who Claims He’s a Better Receiver Than the Cheetah

Suresh Menon
Published

Baby Gronk, Tyreek Hill

Baby Gronk [Left], Tyreek Hill [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports & Instagram – @maddensanmiguel

Eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Tyreek Hill is arguably one of the greatest route runners of his generation. But when it comes to talking a big game, even the “Cheetah” himself might have finally met his match. Enter Baby Gronk, the 12-year-old social media personality who isn’t shy about letting the world know he’s “better” than the NFL’s best.

Yes, you read that right. Baby Gronk—real name Madden San Miguel—just told Tyreek to his face that he’s the superior wide receiver. And how did the Dolphins star respond? He laughed off the social media sensation with the most Tyreek Hill logic possible.

This interaction was shared online by San Miguel himself, starting with him confidently making the outrageous claim that he’s better. Tyreek, visibly cringing and face-palming throughout the video, felt the need to throw a reality check his way.

“(Better than) Me? You haven’t even played against real competition yet. I haven’t seen you play against one Black guy,” shot back the Dolphins WR.

While Baby Gronk tried to insist he has played against stronger foes, the Super Bowl winner wasn’t buying it. “You only play against white boys,” Tyreek piled on.

Still undeterred, Baby Gronk doubled down: “Bro, I’m better at it than you. I have better routes, I am faster, and everything… I can destroy the defense.” And that’s when Hill couldn’t hold back his laughter.

“Who told you that? The grill in your mouth?” Hill asked, laughing incredulously.

As expected, the conversation between the two has spread like wildfire on social media, but for all the wrong reasons. And, as expected, NFL fans were quite annoyed by Baby Gronk’s antics.

They even thanked Tyreek for humbling the social media star, which many thought was the need of the hour. Some netizens also called out Baby Gronk’s guardians for wasting this golden opportunity of conversing with an NFL wide receiver over a shallow, attention-grabbing antic.

Others, meanwhile, wondered how Baby Gronk got famous in the first place.

To be fair to Baby Gronk, he’s no ordinary 12-year-old. With nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, sponsorships, and viral fame, he’s more than just a youth football player—he’s a social media phenomenon.

All that being said, while his name might be inspired by Rob Gronkowski, and his confidence levels are through the roof, it’s safe to say he won’t be running better routes than Tyreek Hill anytime soon.

And no, don’t even think of having a faceoff between Baby Gronk and Tyreek Hill. What would be an intriguing matchup, however, would be between the 12-year-old and iShowSpeed—something most Gen Alphas would be hyped for.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

