Can Travis Hunter Actually Play Both Ways in the NFL? Here’s What’s Travis Kelce Thinks

Travis Hunter has remained firm in his stance that he will play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. There was much speculation leading up to the Scouting Combine about whether he would commit to one position over the other. Instead, Hunter doubled down at his press conference, saying he wants to continue to do what he did for Colorado and Jackson State.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, some NFL executives believe it’s realistic—and so does Travis Kelce. However, Kelce also seemed wary and offered a different perspective that any team interested in Hunter would need a well-executed plan.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in Hunter’s corner when it comes to trying to play both ways in the NFL. When his brother Jason asked him if he thought he could do it, Travis said that it was “100% possible”—but he also emphasized that Hunter would have to prove he could handle it.

Kelce then noted that whatever team drafts him will need to devise a playbook that keeps Hunter from getting too fatigued. Especially since opposing teams might try to exploit his exhaustion.

“They’ll have to scheme up around him getting too exhausted… Like they’d really have to weigh that into their play-calling both offensively and defensively. You can’t just go man and expect Travis to run all around the field with a guy like Tyreek Hill. As an offensive coordinator, I’m sending him on a go every play, and eventually, the wheels are going to get at least a little worn out,” Kelce said on New Heights.

It’s an interesting perspective that not many have talked about. Opposing teams will most certainly be considering Hunter’s stamina and will be calling plays to try to tire him out. It seems as though Kelce is already game-planning for when he has to play against Hunter in the future.

Orlovsky on Hunter’s two-way NFL future

Recently, Dan Orlovsky went on record saying that Hunter reminds him of Randy Moss with the ball in his hands, with shades of Tyreek Hill. It’s an incredible comparison to have before making a single reception in the NFL, but illustrates how excited scouts are, and yet confused, with Hunter’s abilities.

“Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, Travis Hunter looks like Randy Moss. … Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill,” Orlovsky said via ESPN.

Some want to pigeonhole Hunter into playing cornerback full-time. He has proven to be an elite man-to-man defender with exceptional anticipation while also being a heads-up zone defender who can jump routes. However, Orlovsky believes that with Hunter’s sticky hands, it would be a travesty not to have him play receiver and get the ball in his hands as much as possible.

It’ll be interesting to see who drafts Hunter and what opportunities they provide for him. The Cleveland Browns are preparing to host him for a visit, and their GM recently came out saying he sees him more as a receiver first. Yet, he did add that Hunter’s defending skills are what make him so unique.

Hunter is by far the most skilled player in the draft. In most years, he would be the clear-cut number-one selection. But due to the Tennessee Titans’ need for a quarterback, he may end up falling right into Cleveland’s lap. However, the Browns also need a quarterback and could pass on Hunter if they see a solution in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. We’ll see what they decide.