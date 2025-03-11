mobile app bar

“I Just Wanna Talk Football”: Former Dolphins WR Chad Johnson Extends Helping Hand to New Miami QB Zach Wilson

Suresh Menon
Published

Chad Johnson, Zach Wilson

Chad Johnson [Left], Zach Wilson [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson’s NFL career has failed to live up to the hype, considering the Jets selected him second overall in the 2021 Draft. In the four years since, it’s been a struggle — marked by poor performances and injuries — and his brief stint in Denver last year was equally forgettable. Now, with a fresh start in Miami, Wilson might finally get the reset he desperately needs.

This week, Wilson agreed to join the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa’s backup on a one-year, $6 million deal. The move came as a surprise to fans, who were hoping for a more solid solution in the QB room. But not Chad Johnson. The former Dolphins receiver is already rolling out the red carpet.

In the latest episode of Nightcap, Johnson, who spent the final season of his NFL career in The 305, made it clear he’s ready to be Wilson’s unofficial tour guide.

“I know you’re gonna see this baby, I love you. I’m glad to have you in the city,” Johnson said, addressing Wilson. “I’m here if you need someone to show you around. I’m the perfect tour guide.”

Though most associate Ocho with the Cincinnati Bengals — and rightly so — the Nightcap co-host is actually a Miami resident. So, it’s no surprise to see the three-time All-Pro take the initiative to show Wilson around his city the right way. And by “right way,” he means an introductory trip to Tootsies, one of Miami’s most infamous nightlife spots.

“We gotta hit Tootsies, Zach,” Johnson insisted. “I’m sure you’re probably married, you have a wife, but it’s okay. I just wanna talk football.”

Going to a nightclub like Tootsies may not be in the Dolphins’ playbook, but for those who have followed Ocho over the years, this is right up his alley.

Hilariously enough, Johnson sees no issue with holding a football-related meeting at a nightclub because, in his eyes, Tootsies has everything a young quarterback like Zach Wilson needs — chicken wings, seafood, and just the right atmosphere for some “peripheral vision” training.

“I just want to talk football…They got chicken wings, seafood, rice, and they got chocolate cake. We can use our peripheral vision to make sure we focus. But still see what’s around us. You hear me? You gotta be aware what’s around us… so Zach [hit me up], my number is still the same.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nightcap (@nightcapshow_)

Wilson’s arrival in Miami gives him yet another chance to rewrite his NFL story, this time under the guidance of Mike McDaniel and behind one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Whether he takes Johnson up on his offer remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure—Miami’s quarterback situation just got a little more intriguing, given the uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa.

For those out of the loop, the decision to sign Wilson on a year-long deal stemmed from Miami’s QB1 missing six games last season after he suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years.

With the Dolphins cycling through backup quarterbacks at a rapid pace — Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley having all taken snaps last year — it was clear Miami needed a dependable QB2. Wilson, while inconsistent, brings more starting experience and pedigree than any of Miami’s previous backups.

