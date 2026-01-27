“If You’re Popular, You Get In”: Giants OT Lashes Out After Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Selection

The NFL’s Pro Bowl has long walked the line between merit and marketability. But Shedeur Sanders’ selection may have finally pushed that debate into the open. After being named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster following a wave of injuries and declined invitations, Sanders’ inclusion quickly drew backlash from fans and players alike.

Among the loudest critics was New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who dismissed the honor outright and suggested the event has become more about name recognition than on-field performance.

“Andrew Thomas, top LT in the NFL, hasn’t made one yet. But if you’re popular, you get in. Laughable at this point,” he tweeted.

Sanders’ rookie year in Cleveland was undeniably complicated. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he opened the season as the Browns’ third-string quarterback. A Joe Flacco trade and a season-ending injury to rookie Dillon Gabriel eventually forced Sanders into action. And to his credit, he seized the moment early.

He snapped a 20-year Browns curse by winning his first career start, an iconic moment that briefly electrified the fanbase. From there, Sanders retained the starting job for the remainder of the season. Still, the overall body of work was uneven.

Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while adding 169 rushing yards. Any sign of progress often came with a setback. An unforced error, a rushed decision, or a moment of panic that resulted in a costly turnover. Statistically and on tape, there was “objectively more bad than good,” even by rookie standards.

That’s what made the Pro Bowl nod so jarring to many observers. Some fans saw Eluemunor’s comments as unnecessary bitterness:

“Sounds like hate. Nobody said anything before.”

While others felt he simply said what many were already thinking:

“He’s not wrong. The Pro Bowl used to be the NFL’s All-Star Game—now it’s a popularity contest.”

“He’s 1000% right.”

“I love Shedeur, but he’s not lying. No way he should’ve made it with those stats.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Following the news of Shedeur Sanders making the Pro Bowl, Giants OT Jermaine Eluemunor says the Pro Bowl has become “a joke” “Andrew Thomas Top LT in the NFL hasn't made one yet but if you're popular you get in. Laughable at this point” https://t.co/eGCx3Y2hvO pic.twitter.com/tkqnAgajfV — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 26, 2026

One fan even questioned the replacement logic entirely:

“Definitely were better choices for Drake Maye’s replacement. Same thing with Zay Flowers being named a Pro Bowler this year.”

Despite the controversy, the Pro Bowl offers Sanders one valuable thing: momentum. With Cleveland entering yet another coaching search, his future hinges almost entirely on who takes over.

What’s next for Shedeur?

If the incoming coach views Sanders the way scouts once did, this could become a redemption arc. But the opposite outcome is just as plausible.

If the new staff isn’t sold, Sanders could easily join the long list of young quarterbacks who start early, lose organizational backing, and drift into journeyman territory. Or out of the league altogether. For now, though, he’ll suit up for the Pro Bowl.

And as controversial as his selection may be, Sanders can take solace in one recent reminder: Sam Darnold, once written off as a bust, rebuilt his career and is now leading the Seattle Seahawks into the Super Bowl.