Fact Check: Is Stephen A. Smith Engaged to Molly Qerim?

Molly Qerim is a longtime ESPN figure, best known in recent years as moderator/host of First Take. She first joined ESPN in 2006, then rose through roles in digital, features, and studio hosting before taking on First Take in 2015.

She was previously married to Jalen Rose, a former NBA player and ESPN analyst. The two married in 2018 and later divorced; Rose publicly announced their separation and emphasized mutual respect. After their divorce, rumors about Qerim’s involvement with her co-host Stephen A. Smith started swirling. But is there any truth to those rumors?

Source of the rumor: These rumors often rely on their on-air chemistry, occasional matching attire, and public curiosity about both personalities. Multiple social media posts also claim that Smith and Qerim are actually engaged.

As long-time cohosts, Smith and Qerim developed a rapport and familiarity, which audiences sometimes read as romantic. With both being prominent media figures, it was perhaps inevitable that speculation about their relationship would start developing.

On First Take (April 2024), the rumors were directly addressed. When co-panelist Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joked about matching outfits and “who said ‘I do’ first,” Smith responded emphatically: “No! There’s nothing going on.” Molly added that what she found funniest was “people actually believe it.” In that same exchange, Smith dismissed the speculation as persistent but incorrect.

Qerim has also, in various interviews, denied or shaken off insinuations that she and Smith are romantically involved.

Smith spoke earlier this year about having a “special lady” in his life, but has not identified that person, and he’s made clear that rumors tying him romantically to Qerim are unfounded.

Verdict: There is no credible evidence that Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim are engaged. Their own on-air statements explicitly deny any romantic relationship. The engagement claims appear to stem largely from speculation, misinterpretation, and media amplification rather than from factual evidence.