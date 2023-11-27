“Tom Brady Played in the Most Uncompetitive Division”: Alex Smith Rips the GOAT Over ‘Medicore’ Comment

Tom Brady spent more than two decades playing pro football as a starting quarterback. The seven-time Super Bowl champ believes the NFL is not what it once used to be. However, former quarterback Alex Smith differs from Brady’s recent comments in which he called today’s NFL mediocre.

Alex Smith wasted no time in roasting the former Patriots QB on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown as he sat beside co-hosts Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, and Rex Ryan. The former Kansas City Chiefs QB opposed Brady’s characterization of NFL play stating,

“My biggest complaint with this, and no offense to you guys – well, all three of you guys. He played in the most uncompetitive division, I think, in NFL history.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrandonPerna/status/1728821340336275838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alex Smith highlighted Brady’s recent Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and questioned whether Brady is disregarding the importance of that win by making critical comments about the game now that he has retired. He suggested that discussions about the current state of the NFL should be appreciated and not downplayed.

Smith further went on to say that the AFC East division that Brady was in with the New England Patriots was the most uncompetitive division in the history of the NFL, labeling it a “cupcake division.” He expressed that getting a playoff spot was much easier in that division, which led to Brady’s success in the league. However, he acknowledged Brady’s mention of rule changes but believes the game has improved in recent times.

Tom Brady’s Perspective on the NFL’s “Decline”

Recently, Tom Brady appeared on the “Stephen A. Show” where he revealed his views on the current state of the NFL, which in his perception has dropped to a mediocre level. Former Buccaneers QB thinks the coaching quality, player development, and the impact of rules have led to a decline in the game.

He pointed out that certain rules have affected the game in a negative way. Brady highlighted his experiences, where he said that legendary defensive players like Ray Lewis, Rodney Harrison, and Ronnie Lott would face penalties for their impactful plays if they were to play in today’s league.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1726819529068564725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Further, the 46-year-old stressed the need for offensive players to protect themselves rather than relying on defensive players for their safety. He recalled certain moments from the game where he avoided throwing to certain areas when facing defenders like Ray Lewis to protect his teammates from injury.