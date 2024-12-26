“I’ll Be Grandpa Out There”: Jameson Williams Cheekily Expresses Desire to Be a Player-Coach in the NFL at 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) warms up before the game between Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Image Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions star Jameson Williams is thinking long-term. He hopes to play in the NFL until the age of 55 while also coaching. It’s a long way off, but the wide receiver backed his claim by theorizing that there is “no such thing as losing the juice.”

Jamo’s wacky revelations came in an episode of the “St. Brown Podcast,” where he replied affirmatively when Amon-Ra St. Brown asked him whether he could play until the age of 55. However, Jamo showed his human side too, admitting he’d look like a grandpa at that age.

“If I wanted to, ‘Hell Yeah’, I would be [playing at 55]… I’ll be Grandpa out there but for real, I’m gonna be coaching while I’m still gonna be on the team…”

These are very ambitious claims from the 23-year-old, who has barely started his NFL career. Before reaching the 55-year mark, Jameson first has to cross the 48-year-old barrier to become the oldest active player in NFL history, a record currently held by former Bears QB George Blanda. And mind you, he retired in 1976.

As for being a player-coach, it’s a position of responsibility that has seen a downward trend in the league. Gone are the days when the league celebrated legendary player-coaches like Curly Lambeau and George Halas.

Ever since the television era began, the game became more physical and financially attractive, and the position of player-coach has been extinct.

While it might not be surprising to see veteran players acting as coaches for their teammates in an unofficial capacity, officially, there has not been a player-coach in recent memory. Until and unless Jameson Williams decides to create history himself. But again, that’s a long way.

Keeping this context in mind, Jameson’s claims seem impossible to execute in reality. So, it was unsurprising to see Amon-Ra St. Brown playfully take a jab at the rookie. “Oh My God! This dude stupid,” said the Lions talisman.

That said, it does seem like Jameson’s desire to be a player-coach stems from his belief that NFL coaches should be former players. In addition to admitting that he has checked the credentials of all his Lions coaches, as well as those of the opposition, Jamo argued that having playing experience in the NFL makes a coach well-equipped in his eyes.

“At some point, experience gotta matter. Like you know, being on the field is different from what people really see. Like even though people see certain stuff from other views, I feel like experience is [something that has to be earned].”

While it’s understandable where Jamo is coming from, all logic goes down the drain when one pulls up the Bill Belichick case — someone who became the winningest coach in the NFL without ever playing in the league.