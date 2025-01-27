“I’ll Take Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Reflect on Chiefs QB’s Touchdown Runs vs. Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady stands tall at the top of Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks and is still the GOAT. However, Patrick Mahomes is rapidly closing the gap. As he defeated the Bills on Sunday, he pocketed yet another AFC Championship game, making his 5th Super Bowl.

He now stands at the precipice of making history as the Chiefs go for an unprecedented three-peat. He showed up big against the Bills, making big-time plays with both his arm and his legs. In fact, he was so good on Sunday that both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson are willing to overlook Brady in favor of him.

During the latest episode of ‘The Nightcap,’ Ocho asked Sharpe which QB he would pick to deliver in special moments (apart from Brady). To Ocho’s surprise, his co-host picked Mahomes even over TB12, simply because of his dual-threat abilities.

“I’m going with Mahomes even with Brady. If I’m taking at this point of time in their careers, I’m taking Mahomes simply because of one thing- his legs. You see the two TDs run, you see the first down runs. That’s why I’m taking him.”

Sharpe argued that Mahomes could make all the throws that Brady could make. But unlike TB12, who was purely a pocket passer, the Chiefs’ star QB can make plays outside of the pocket with his legs too.

Patrick Mahomes carried the ball eleven times on the night against the Bills for 43 crucial yards. That included two TD runs toward the end zone. The first was a one-yard run and another was reminiscent of Josh Allen’s TD run against the Chiefs earlier in the season. The two-time MVP ran 10 yards, fighting his way into the end zone.

While Sharpe would pick Mahomes for special plays, he still believes Brady is the GOAT. However, Patrick is now firmly ahead of 4x Super Bowl winner and 2-time MVP Joe Montana for Sharpe. Ocho also agreed with Shannon but thinks this could change if the Chiefs do get their three-peat.

“Now we have to have the conversation. You’ve got to stay with me real quick. Now we have to have a conversation about the GOAT. We are talking about the greatest QB of all time. If Mahomes is able to go to New Orleans in that Super Dome and pull of a three-peat, we got to have the conversation.”

Mahomes’ numbers and achievements speak volumes. This marks his seventh consecutive AFC Championship appearance, and he’s now headed to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his career.

With three Lombardi Trophies already to his name, Mahomes is ready to make history. No quarterback or team has ever achieved a three-peat, and accomplishing that feat would redefine the GOAT debate.

A fourth Super Bowl victory would also place him alongside legends like Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, who each have four rings. The narrative surrounding Mahomes’ legacy could shift dramatically with another Super Bowl.

The Eagles stopped Brady during his peak dynasty days. Could they put the brakes on the Chiefs too?