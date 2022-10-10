“Illegal Formation NFL”: Ravens Fans Accuse Refs of Favoritism For Not Calling Out Bengals’ Formation Error

Although the Baltimore Ravens registered an important win against the Bengals, their fans weren’t happy with the way the referees officiated the game.

The Ravens versus Bengals clash turned out to be a low scoring but entertaining affair. A lot of fans were looking forward to the Lamar Jackson versus Joe Burrow clash but none of the star QBs were really able to dominate the opposition.

After a good start to the game, the Ravens were pushed back by the Cincinnati-based franchise in the second half. With the scores level at halftime, the game would have gone either way.

As expected, it went down to the wire and as he often does, star placekicker Justin Tucker bailed his team out of trouble with a match-winning field goal.

Ravens Fans Aren’t Pleased With The Illegal Formation Calls

Although the Ravens won, their fans weren’t pleased with the way the referees officiated the game. After the contest, innumerable Baltimore admirers reprimanded the refs on Twitter.

Earlier in the game, the refs called an illegal formation penalty on the Ravens which, as expected, infuriated the fans. However, what really made them incredibly angry was the refs apparently failing to call out the Bengals for an illegal formation in the final quarter.

Although some fans opined that refs can’t really call illegal formation on a run play, many stated that the NFL is rigged and the Ravens are being unnecessarily pushed down.

Some also claimed that the reason behind not calling Bengals’ illegal play is the league’s desperate attempt to try and push the games down to the wire so that we can get close finishes.

Can’t have illegal formation on a run play https://t.co/TSkFt4knPH — Devin (@DevinDae1) October 10, 2022

Refs didn’t call the holding nor the last play of illegal formation on the Bengals but you know the NFL isn’t rigged 😒#NFL #ravensvsbengals #SNFonNBC — Pompey (@daonlypompey) October 10, 2022

of course no illegal formation 😂 — brigid (@briigidk) October 10, 2022

So, Flag happy for everything when it comes to the bengals but not going to call the easy to spot illegal formation? #Ravensflock pic.twitter.com/irSy7Tn3mF — Wakangsta (@Wakangsta) October 10, 2022

love chris Collinsworth calling out missed illegal formation calls 🙏 cause why would refs call that — brody h, PhD (@sharkth3y) October 10, 2022

NFL fans have been a little agitated with the way illegal formations have been called in the past as well. All in all, things turned out well for the Ravens otherwise the outrage would have been even scarier.

As far as the Cincinnati Bengals are concerned, they are off to a slow start to the season but these are still early days and we can expect them to gain winning momentum soon.

