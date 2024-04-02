“You Got Dawgs at Each Level”: ‘All Excited’ Haason Reddick Can’t Stop Praising His New Team’s Top-Tier Defense

Earlier today, the New York Jets announced the signing of two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Haason Reddick. The former Eagles player joins the Jets after four straight NFL seasons with 11+ sacks. His introductory press conference was held earlier today, and it is safe to say that he was super excited about joining the Jets, who already boast a strong defensive roster.

Haason also acknowledged this fact in the presser and couldn’t help but name a few players he admired on the team. From CJ Mosley to Sauce Gardener to Quinnen Williams, Haason described the Jets secondary as “dawgs at each level”. He then proceeded to express his gratitude to be part of a talented roster like this and promised fans that this is going to be a super fun season for them.

“Oh man, I love it. You know you got dawgs at each level on the defense, literally from inside interior guys like Quinnen, Kinlaw, and even on the outside, Jermaine and Jeff. You look at the inside linebackers — you got CJ Mosley and Quincy,” Reddick said. “I’m just happy to be around a group of guys like this, a talented roster such as this one. It’s going to be fun, man. I don’t think anybody’s ready for what’s about to happen, but it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be fun to watch as well.”

When the Eagles let Haason go, many in the media speculated that the star LB didn’t have any more left in the tank. Jets fans had the same concern when rumors first emerged about him joining the club. However, he feels differently about this media chatter.

“I Have A Lot Left”: Haason Reddick Assures Fans Of His Performance Levels This Season

After Reddick expressed his gratitude to be part of the Jets’ talented roster, a journalist asked him if he still had it in him to match the intensity of his peers in New York and posed a question about whether the Eagles cut him after a sub-par 2023 season. Reddick, in response, first clarified that he had a lot left in the tank. He also admitted that he would have simply retired if he didn’t have enough in him to continue. Until he reaches that stage, the LB promised the Green Gang Nation to give his all for the team.

“I believe I have a lot left in the tank. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here, you know, and that’s pretty much that,” Haason said. “I feel like when I don’t have any more left to give, I’ll retire. Until that point, I’m gonna continue to try to play my best ball.

Consequently, clarifying the reason behind the Eagles cutting him off, Haason confirmed that it had nothing to do with his ability as a player. The star LB opined that cutting him off was more of a business decision than anything. And he has no hard feelings about it because it’s normal in business to make such hard decisions.

“As far as the Eagles go, it wasn’t about what I had left in the tank or anything like that, you know. It’s a business and sometimes hard decisions got to be made even if you don’t like them,” Haason asserted.

All said and done, Haason Reddick’s inclusion adds much more stability and experience to the New York Jets roster. With Aaron Rodgers returning, it wouldn’t be a bold prediction to rank the Jets as a dark horse for the Super Bowl this season.