Deion Sanders Beams With Confidence In His Tweet After Colorado’s 4th Straight Loss

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado is facing a turbulent phase after a four-game losing streak. This has come as a shock for all fans after the Buffs made a promising start to the season. Deion Sanders, however, as the man at the center stage of the crests and troughs has maintained a positive stance.

Coach Prime remains unshaken, exuding confidence that transcends the team’s setbacks. His flamboyant style and gift of the gab never fail to capture the attention of his followers. Even as the losses mounted, Prime recently took to X in confidence.

In the midst of adversity, Deion Sanders tweeted, sending a strong message to all who second guess him at the point.

“I’m so Blessed I don’t have time to be Stressed! #CoachPrime.”

Coach Prime is famously known for his optimism and strong-headedness. His commitment to the journey is unwavering as he has immense trust in the process.

Deion Sanders’ Optimism and Apology Amidst Adversity

Sanders, however, is wary of the emotions that his fans and followers are going through at the moment. The team’s struggles with an underperforming o-line and strained quarterback have been evident in the past four weeks. Drawing the comparison to the previous season’s performance, Deion Sanders apologized to his fans after their fourth loss against the Arizona Wildcats.

In his postgame presser, Sanders queried a reporter about the team’s progress and if it was better. The reporter replied in affirmative as Sanders also seemed quite satisfied with the answer.

Later in the conversation, he apologized for being able to deliver a victory even as the fan turnout had been tremendous.

“I apologize…that we didn’t send them out right, in which we wanted to because they deserve it. They (the fans) have been supporting the heck out of us, and they’ve been showing up and showing out-another sellout crowd that ended in disappointment,” apologized Coach Prime.

There was some improvement on the offensive side as Shedeur Sanders was sacked three times as opposed to seven in the last game. The first half had Sanders’ team in the lead with a 24-17 score against the Wildcats. A 31-34 last-minute loss followed, which at least promised the followers a ‘phenomenal game’ in the words of Buffs HC.

The margins have narrowed for the Buffaloes team this week, but the struggles still remain. A few consistent players in the team have helped in putting up a fight against most of the Buffs’ opponents. However, their first loss of the season against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4 was a shock. However, with the induction of new recruits, the Prime Effect looks prominent for the team’s future.