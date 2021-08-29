“I’m a big fan of Jay-Z”: When Tom Brady would walk out to “Public Service Announcement” before every game in Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to historic heights. And for the most part of his 20 year tenure in Foxborough, Jay-Z was right there with him.

As the team’s primary starter for 18 seasons, Brady led the Patriots to 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019), 13 AFC Championship Games (including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018), nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl titles, all NFL records for a player and franchise.

And for all of those home games, New England’s greatest QB jogged onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups to Jay–Z’s “Public Service Announcement.” And it’s no surprise to see one of the greatest QB’s to ever play in the league, walking out to one of the greatest rappers to grace the music industry.

Tom Brady opened up about his favourite rapper, Jay-Z

Every home game, as players start taking the field, Jay Z’s lyrics, “Allow me to re-introduce myself, my name is Hov’” blare out of the stadium’s PA as Brady and his backup quarterback come out from the locker room and onto the field in full uniform.

Many often asked if Brady was the one that chose his own entry music or was it just a coincidence. But the future Hall of Famer confirmed his admiration for the rapper.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Brady said of Jay Z, explaining why he picked the song from The Black Album, which came out in 2003. He was also asked if he chose the song. “That’s been my choice for a long time,” Brady said.

Tom Brady’s fascination with Jay-Z has been pretty well documented. Back in 2019, New England fans also got a little scare from the then 6 time Super Bowl winner. After the team’s first day minicamp, Brady posted a few photos.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first,” wrote the then 41-year-old in the caption. Brady’s caption is actually just a quote from a Jay-Z song (“My 1st Song”). The specific wording caused panic among some fans, who seized on Brady’s usage of “last” as a possible allusion to 2019 being his final year with the Patriots. And coincidencece or not, that ended up being true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Also Read: “Facing Sam Darnold in Week 1 is typical by the NFL”: Zach Wilson Knows That NFL Week 1 Matchup Vs. Former Jets QB Is A Scheduling Gimmick By The League