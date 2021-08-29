NFL

“I’m a big fan of Jay-Z”: When Tom Brady would walk out to “Public Service Announcement” before every game in Gillette Stadium

"I'm a big fan of Jay-Z": When Tom Brady would walk out to "Public Service Announcement" before every game in Gillette Stadium
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry is like The Accountant": Andre Iguodala compares the Warriors' star to Ben Affleck while listing impossible stuff he can do
Next Article
'You ready to f**king blackout?': When Kobe Bryant Welcomed His New Lakers Teammate Caron Butler With An Invitation To A Grueling Practice Session
Latest NBA News
Kyrie Irving
‘I Think That That Was A Bad Take By Kyrie Irving’: Gary Payton Slams Nets Star For His ‘Not Having A Head Coach’ Comment From Last Season

Before the 2020-21 NBA season, Kyrie Irving made some questionable comments when speaking about the…