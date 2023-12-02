“I’m a Man of My Word”: Ohio State Alum Garrett Wilson Reluctantly Shows Up in Michigan Jersey for Press Meet After Losing a Bet

East Rutherford, NJ November 24, 2023 — Garrett Wilson of the Jets walks off the field at end of the game. The Miami Dolphins defeated the NY Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ to play in the first Black Friday NFL game.

New York Jets’ Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson recently raised a few eyebrows after he sported a Michigan Jersey for a press meet, despite being an alum of Ohio State University. Wilson played three seasons for the Buckeyes before signing up for the 2022 NFL draft. Wearing the rival team’s uniform at a Jets press meeting left some die-hard Buckeyes fans puzzled, as it didn’t make any sense.

In a press meet on Friday, the wide receiver talked about their upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The media took notice of the blue sweatshirt he wore that had the letter ‘M’ on it. When questioned about his choice to wear a Wolverines jersey, the former Ohio State WR expressed regret but provided a valid reason for his decision.

The 23-year-old WR had to wear a Michigan jersey because he lost a bet to New York Jets reporter Caroline Hendershot after the Buckeyes suffered a devastating 24-30 loss against the Michigan Wolverines. He revealed that not only him but his teammate Jeremy Ruckert too lost the bet and is donning the same jersey.

“I can’t lie, I’ve never had these colors on before. They don’t feel good on me, they probably don’t look good,” Wilson said. “But I lost a bet, and I’m a man of my word.”

The matchup between the Ohio State and the Wolverines was the biggest Big 10 East rivalry game in which both the teams entered being undefeated. However after Wilson’s former team lost, he expects things to change next year as the situation won’t repeat itself.

Garrett Wilson, despite the unease, wore the rival team’s colors and admitted it felt awkward. However, he remained true to his word, even when it was a challenge for him personally.

Garrett Wilson’s Frustration Amidst New York Jets’ Struggles

The New York Jets have entered the Week 13 with 4-7 record and four straight losses. Wilson is a bit frustrated with how things have turned out for the Jets this year. In the same interview, he expressed feeling pressured due to the offensive unit’s lack of production. He said,

“I feel pressure for a lot of reasons. I wouldn’t say for that reason. Just because of the lack of production on offense we’ve had. When you are in Week [13] and you haven’t scored as many points, every rep seems so magnified. Every target you get seems like the one.”

He stressed on the importance of every play and target as the Jets are now in the second half of the season with a less than ideal record. The Jets WR admitted his continued frustration over the recent losses, stating he hates to lose. He accepted the need to analyze past mistakes to avoid repeating them, hoping it would motivate the team to perform better in the upcoming games.