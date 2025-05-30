Knicks vs. Pacers: Garrett Wilson Joins 2x Olympic Gold Medalist at MSG Amid Jets OTAs

East Rutherford, NJ November 24, 2023 — Garrett Wilson of the Jets walks off the field at end of the game. The Miami Dolphins defeated the NY Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ to play in the first Black Friday NFL game.

Hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference NBA Finals, the star power showed up again in the Big Apple for the New York Knicks-Pacers game.

New York, being the city’s biggest city, has many famous people living in, from, or that work in the city. With that, many famous stars regularly show up to Knicks games to show support for the NYC-based team.

One famous local celebrity athlete that was in attendance for the Knicks game was New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Other stars in attendance for the game include Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. Lee regularly attends Knicks games and is viewed as a ‘good luck charm’ for the Knicks. Famous American-French athlete and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet is also in attendance with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Rappers Action Bronson and Joey Bada$$, former NBA players JR Smith, Raymond Felton, and Stephon Marbury, actors Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan, former NFL player Michael Strahan, and many others were also present.

Jets star Garrett Wilson is sitting courtside at MSG for Knicks-Pacers Game 5 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) May 29, 2025

As for Wilson, he gets a break from the gridiron and gets to relax while watching the Knicks stay alive in the NBA playoffs. Wilson, who has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, is reunited with his college quarterback Justin Fields. The two played together at Ohio State for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

With OTAs in session and with Fields as the team’s starting quarterback, the two have been connecting in OTAs with a recent video shared by Jets reporter Harrison showing the two connecting on a pass.

What we’ve been wanting to see more of: Justin Fields ➡ Garrett Wilson ✈#Jets | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/UFWHjYA5bw — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) May 28, 2025

Garrett will be entering the final year of his rookie deal this season and is looking to get an extension with the Jets. If the Jets with Justin Fields as their quarterback have a successful season, maybe it will increase the chance of Wilson remaining as a Jet on the second contract.

Another former New York NFL icon who is a big fan of the Knicks is New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. During the Knicks’ Game 2 at Madison Square Garden last week, Manning brightened one fan’s day with a small gesture. After the loss, Manning autographed a football and sent it flying in the crowd, sending home a New York fan with some valuable memorabilia.