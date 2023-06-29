“I’m a Quarterback”: Klay Thompson Likens Himself to Tom Brady, backs himself over Stephen Curry if the Splash Bros Switched Sports With Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry got into some banter with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of The Match, and Klay ended up comparing himself to Tom Brady. The two were asked by the Chiefs’ teammates who would play what positions if the duos switched sports, and the resulting discussion was very entertaining to hear. Each pair of teammates trashed on the other sport a little bit, but it’s all just lighthearted fun before the duos face off against each other.

Advertisement

The Match has turned into a major celebrity event every year, and the matchups always come with some pre-match trash talk. Tom Brady has featured in The Match several times before, and just last year, he teamed up with Aaron Rodgers to take down Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Stephen Curry loves to golf, and this is another opportunity for him to showcase his talents in the game. It’ll be an entertaining match as we’ve never seen teammates go against each other like this before.

Klay Thompson Likens Himself to Tom Brady, arguing against Stephen Curry

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sat down with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and among other things, they discussed how it would be if the duos switched sports.

Advertisement

Curry and Klay started things off by talking about Mahomes and Kelce’s basketball skills. They talked about how Mahomes definitely had some great skills and Kelce could be a great screen setter.

When it came to their turn, Curry and Klay had some debate about what positions the Splash Bros would play. Curry immediately felt like Klay would be best as a wide receiver. He has the height and the hands for it, but Klay didn’t think so.

“I am a quarterback,” he defiantly said, while bringing up his high school football experience to help strengthen his case. It was a hilarious discussion, and Klay also countered with “I have the height of Tom Brady, and the arm of Chad Pennington.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1674177758619115520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Is Klay really a Tom Brady-like figure? Well, Tom Brady is 6’4″ while Klay Thompson is 6’6″, so he definitely does have the height. Brady’s height is one of the best attributes he has, and so that would be a major plus in his favor. So, maybe Klay is just like Brady?

Advertisement

It’s obviously a joking thought, but it shows the kind of fun banter the two have.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Will Face Off Against Klay & Steph Curry In This Year’s Match

The Match this year marks the fifth year of the game, starting off in 2018. There’s been a great history of players who have played including some great golfing legends like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

The Match will take place on Thursday June 29th, at 6:30 p.m. ET. It’ll also kick off in hot temperatures as the venue for this face off is at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. It’ll mark a difference between other years as traditionally, a golfer pairs with a non-golfer.

However, in this case, Mahomes, Kelce, Klay, and Steph are all non-golfers. It’ll be a fun event, and it’ll be interesting to see how the teammates match up against each other.