“I’m an Alien”: Did Shaquille O’Neal Take a Shot at Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show?

The Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal has an interesting way with words. The Big Man is witty and entertaining when he speaks. He knows how to keep his audience captivated and also knows how to keep them guessing. Shaq is celebrated for his many accomplishments on the court and off. Additionally, he is known for making fun of people and he does so while maintaining a serious face.

Given his impressive oratory and story-telling skills, he has spoken some of the most famous words. Shaquille O’Neal appeared on The Pat McAfee Show recently. There, the hosts of the show discussed with him how he transitioned from an NBA player to a successful businessman. The NBA icon was answering a question that was asked by AJ, a member of the podcast. AJ asked him about the origin of one of his famous quotes, and it looked like, while answering the question, he took a shot at Aaron Rodgers.

Did Shaquille O’Neal throw a quip at A-Rod?

The 39-year-old Rodgers is a recurring guest on The Pat McAfee Show. It was there that he announced he wanted to play for the New York Jets. As everyone knows, fans know Rodgers for his unbelievable stories and conspiracy theories.

The former Super Bowl champion once leaned heavily on the alien conspiracy theory. It was on McAfee’s show that he said that UFO sightings happen at odd times, and for nefarious reasons. According to him, the government does so because they want the general population to focus on trivial things.

Hence, when AJ asked Shaq about one of his quotes, the Big Aristotle replied comically.

“…’ My thought process begins where normal humans apexes.’ I just wanna say did you come up with that on the spot?…” asked the member of the podcast.

“Another confession is, I wasn’t really born, I was found on the train,” joked Shaq. He went on with his characteristically serious face, “A lot of people think I’m an alien. A lot of times these thoughts just come to me.“

What Shaq said did sound like something the back-to-back MVP would say. However, the NBA legend was not taking a shot at the future HOF-er. In fact, he was only explaining how he came up with his quote. One of his quotes also gave birth to one of his iconic nicknames.

How was Shaq’s nickname ‘The Bug Aristotle’ born?

When the four-time NBA Champion won his first NBA MVP in 2000, he dubbed himself The Big Aristotle. “From this day on, I want to be known as ‘The Big Aristotle,’ because Aristotle once said excellence is not a singular act, it’s a habit,” Shaq said. He added, “You are what you repeatedly do.”

The Big Aristotle was Shaquille O'Neal's best nickname. No disagreements will be tolerated. — Tony Schiavone's Diamond Earrings (@EarlMontclair) September 22, 2021

In reality, the famous philosopher never said those words. Hence, it only goes to show how confidently he can make people believe in him.