Did Aaron Rodgers retire? Have the New York Jets made a move for Packers QB?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after wide receiver Christian Watson (9) dropped a wide open long pass against the Minnesota Vikings on the first play from scrimmage during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Mjs Apc Packvsvikings 0911220140djp 114193024

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest quarterback who could be on the move this offseason, but things have come to a relative standstill since he went on his darkness retreat.

Since coming back, Rodgers has made it clear that he will continue playing, but he didn’t want to run it back with the Packers. There was a lot of speculation about which teams could make a push for the four-time MVP winner. The Raiders came up, as did the Titans and Commanders, but one name was clear above the rest.

The New York Jets quickly made for an attractive landing spot for Rodgers, and this fact was later confirmed when he himself said he’d love to play for New York.

Aaron Rodgers confirms he wants to play for the New York Jets 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/k4AX36Dxoc — PFF (@PFF) March 15, 2023

Now, it’s more of a waiting game.

Did Aaron Rodgers retire? What team is Aaron Rodgers on?

After Rodgers clarified his intentions of joining the Jets, the New York-based franchise made several moves to appease Rodgers and confirm that he’d join the team.

They signed Allen Lazard to give Rodgers a familiar target, and they are heavily pursuing Odell Beckham Jr., a receiver Rodgers has said he’d love to have.

However, no deal has been finalized between the Packers and Jets as of yet. Reports have it that the Packers are asking for a massive haul in return, and the Jets are unwilling to go that high because they believe they have all the leverage.

Uncovered NFL on Instagram reportedly obtained the asking price for Rodgers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncovered NFL 🏈 (@uncoverednfl)

So, no, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t retired, and he is still currently on the Packers. However, a deal is imminent, it’s just a matter of when the two sides finally agree on the terms.

What’s the outlook for Rodgers in New York?

There are several ways the upcoming season could go for the Jets with Rodgers at the helm, however, the outlook is mostly positive.

For one the Jets have one of the highest-rated defenses in the league, giving Rodgers the proper backbone he needs to rely on. Further, offensive weapons stack the Jets roster with receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson ready to play with a consistent quarterback for once.

Running back Breece Hall sweetens the pot, giving the Jets all the tools they need to be a strong offensive team as well. Rotating between Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, and Mike White over the past few years has led to disappointing results, and so it might be worth taking the full swing and going for an older superstar.

