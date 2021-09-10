“Nice to see Dak Prescott trying to work with Ja’Marr Chase”: NFL fans troll Bengals rookie for preseason woes by comparing him to Trevon Digg’s 4 year old son

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are ready to take on the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs. And trolls are geared up for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Dak Prescott was terrifying defences with his loaded offence in the early part of 2020. The QB threw for 1,856 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions 4 and a half games with a QB rating of almost 100. Prescott’s recovery from the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle he suffered last October has gone well.

With Star QB Dak Prescott returning to near 100% health, and the Cowboys finally committing to him as their QB of the future, fans are excited to see one of the stars of the league back in action.

Another player fans are excited to see in a proper NFL game is Bengal’s rookie Ja’Marr Chase. But that is for reasons much different from those of Prescott.

NFL fans had a frenzy seeing Dak Prescott throwing to Trevon Diggs’ son

During a recent episode of HBO’s longrunning Hard Knocks series, young Aaiden Diggs met Dak Prescott and got the opportunity to catch some passes from the QB as well. But there wasn’t much catching. Similar to that of Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie campaign so far.

Was nice to see Dak Prescott trying to work with Ja’Marr Chase after a joint practice. #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/z83IlTwdSO — Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 8, 2021

Chase has struggled in the preseason so far with drops, and fans have taken notice. Against the Washington Football Team, quarterback Brandon Allen argeted Chase three times during the game, but the top draft picked failed to bring in a single reception. All three passes hit him in the hands, but Chase failed to catch any of them.

Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase (fifth overall pick) with three targets, three drops in his second preseason game. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hQw1Ak2y0U — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 21, 2021

Chase dropping easy passes is surprising considering how he dominated the College Football scene in 2019. He had an astounding 2019 season, catching 84 passes from Burrow for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. And was awarded the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the best wide receiver in college football.

The 2021 season is right around the corner and there is a lot to look forward to for Cowboys fans. Dak Prescott will finally have a season where he won’t have to worry about his future. After signing a 4-year $160M contract making him the 2nd highest paid QB, Dak will take over a loaded offence with the likes of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ceedee Lamb with Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. The Cowboys 2021 season will be highly anticipated.

Also Read: “I wasn’t surprised when Bill Belichick named me QB1”: Mac Jones was prepared to take over the reins from Cam Newton