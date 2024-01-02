Nelly Korda Net Worth: How the American Golfer Earned $6.5 Million From Endorsements to Match Megan Rapinoe in 2023

Nelly Korda has amassed a whopping net worth of $7.9 million in 2023. She surpassed the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. As per Sportico, she garnered around $1.4 million through on-course earnings, while around $6.5 million came via endorsements. She has signed deals with Nike and TaylorMade in 2023.

Despite failing to record a single win in the LPGA Tour 2023 season, Nelly Korda ended up as the most successful female golfer in terms of earnings. Meanwhile, soccer star Megan Rapinoe did not have a fulfilling career-ending season. She remained injured in the initial part of the season and garnered around $750,000 as salary. Most of her earnings, which is around $6 million, came from endorsement deals.

Nelly Korda’s deal with Nike is reported to be biggest among the female golfers since Michelle Wie West’s $20 million for a four-year contract. Although, there are no exact figures revealed yet about her endorsement deal. She has also joined TaylorMade prior to her participation in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Korda has earned roughly $500,000 more than American soccer player Megan Rapinoe. The difference between their net earnings was distinguished by their earnings in their respective sport.

Exploring Nelly Korda’s Top Performances and Earnings in 2023

The 25-year-old LPGA legend made 18 starts on the LPGA tour in the 2023 season. She could not make the cut line in just two of them. Despite earning a win this season, she managed to have nine top-10 finishes. In her first tournament of the season, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, she was placed solo fourth and earned $99,457.

Her best finish came at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March 2023. Nelly Korda ended up second on the leaderboard losing to J.Y. Ko by a two stroke margin. She received a paycheck worth $169,299 for her performance which was her second biggest this season.

Nelly’s largest on-course earning came at The Chevron Championship in April 2023. She finished third on the leaderboard and earned $347,974 in prize money. At the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, she was ranked T11 on the leaderboard and received $147,225.

In the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour, Korda amassed a sum of $1,397,796 through on-course earnings. She also participated in several LET tournaments. The LPGA star recorded her third win on the tour after coming out victorious at the Aramco Team Series – London. For her victory, she was rewarded with a prize money paycheck of $75,000.

Nelly Korda’s year was great in terms of earnings and new sponsorships. But she was still left out of the winning circle. She must be hoping to earn another significant amounts in the upcoming 2024 season, but not without winning a title though.