“I’m Gonna Call It Quits”: Tyreek Hill’s Unbelievable Statement Regarding His Future in the NFL is Going Viral

Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins, recently came out with a surprising update about his future in the league. Hill, who was brought to Miami from Kansas City, thinks he will hang his cleats in the near future.

Tyreek, aka ‘Cheetah,’ recently appeared on Kansas City’s Sports Radio 810 WHB where he claimed that in the near future, he will leave the sport and turn to something else.

Is Tyreek Hill retiring from the NFL?

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver signed a contract extension with the Dolphins that runs through 2025. That will apparently be his final year in the league.

He said, “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. Yeah [I want to be on the coaching side, too] but not for long, though. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Miami gave him a four-year, $120 million extension after acquiring Hill from the Chiefs in March 2020. The massive contract made him the first non-quarterback in the history of the league to earn over $30 million a year. His contract included $52.535 million in guaranteed money and a $25.5 million signing bonus.

How much money will the star WR leave on the table when he exits the league?

Tyreek’s cap space will increase from $12.8 million to $31 million in 2023. As per his current contract, his career earnings are estimated to be $91.8 million. Though he mentioned retiring in 2025, his contract runs through the year 2026. By that time, his base salary will be $43.9 million, with a cap hit of $56.3 million. That is a lot of money to turn away from.

The Cheetah had an awesome first year with the Miami Dolphins last season. He finished with 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. With his help, his unit made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They eventually lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game.

After calling it quits, the Miami star might like to explore the coaching side and the business side of the football. However, he does not want to coach for too long because there are so many more things he apparently wants to try.

Hill would have 10 seasons in the NFL if he retired following the 2025 campaign. He has spent the majority of his career as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL and already has a Hall of Fame résumé. In the previous six seasons, Hill has collected more than 1,100 receiving yards five times. His average of 77.2 receiving yards per game ranks eighth all-time in the NFL.