“Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve Shelley Meyer”: NFL Twitter is enraged with Jaguars head coach after disturbing videos with a younger woman at a bar emerge

Urban Meyer looks like he’s on the hot seat, both with his job in the NFL, and maybe even in his marriage after some less than appropriate videos surfaced.

The Jaguars are currently in deep trouble. They’re 0-3 to start the year, and the team hasn’t really looked comfortable under Urban Meyer’s playcalling.

Despite this being his first year, and him coming to a team that went 1-15 last year, the odds still seem to be stacked against the Jaguars head coach. The Jaguars latest loss was a tough one against the Cincinnati Bengals as they narrowly lost 24-21 on Thursday Night Football.

🚨Burrow vs. Lawrence: Round 2🚨 Jaguars at Bengals (-7) on TNF 🤙pic.twitter.com/gsLVZwChHv — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) September 28, 2021

However, things got a little messy afterwards as videos of Urban Meyer at a club in an inappropriate setting emerged all over social media.

Shelley Meyer likes tweets from NFL fans saying she deserves better than Urban Meyer

What exactly was Urban Meyer up to? Well, videos showed him engaging in inappropriate behavior with a younger woman at what looked like a club or a bar, and you can imagine what the reactions were like.

So this is why #UrbanMeyer is trending😂 (That is not his wife) pic.twitter.com/cqILCbL5hJ — Spreads.ca (@SpreadsC) October 3, 2021

With the woman not being Shelley Meyer, Urban Meyer’s wife, questions were raised as to what exactly was going on with the Jaguars head coach and why he’d be doing something like that.

Fans responded to the situation by taking Shelley’s side, saying that she definitely deserved better than whatever Urban is providing her currently.

Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve Shelley look how cute her tweet was https://t.co/BxfGKx4Uk1 — 🌽🌽 Erica, The White Trash Socialist 🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) October 3, 2021

The interesting thing is that Shelley seemed to notice these Tweets, and not only did she acknowledge their presence, she also liked them, indicating a potential rift perhaps?

Shelley Meyer is currently liking tweets saying Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve her…. And she’s still tweeting about corn. This is so chaotic. pic.twitter.com/PknARyHPPh — Kiara (@kiaradj_) October 3, 2021

You can confirm this fact by checking Shelley’s Twitter account right now and looking at her liked Tweets. Amidst all the turmoil between Urban Meyer losing his job less than a year into the position, this is not a good look for him. Neither the Jaguars nor Urban Meyer have commented on the situation, leading to some serious speculation about the whole affair.

