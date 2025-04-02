Redditors Call Out Jerry Jones for ‘Caring About Money’ Over Injuries From Flag Football

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In the latest series of expansions for both the NFL and the game of gridiron football as a whole, the 2028 Olympics are officially set to feature flag football competitions. While the decision to include the sport at the international games stands as a testament to its surge in popularity, there are some who have raised concerns over the potential for injuries for NFL talent who chose to participate in the games.

However, that fear has yet to enter the mind of the Dallas Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones. In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Jones asserted that he had little to no issue with players representing the U.S. in flag football.

“That wouldn’t be an issue for me… Timing, availability, conflicts, that type of thing. But I wouldn’t be as concerned about the injury, not with flag.“

While there is still more than enough time to iron out any issues that could possibly arise prior to the sports Olympic debut, many fans suggested that Jones’ comments stem from his wallet rather than his heart. In suggesting that the growth of the sport is directly beneficial to his bottom line, many redditors from the r/NFL sub thread argued that the oil tycoon, who is currently worth $17.1 billion as per Forbes, has always prioritized profits over the best interests of his team and players.

One redditor even claimed that Jones was speaking as an extension of the NFL, suggesting that the league has been disingenuous in stating its true motivations.

“Jerry cares about money. Flag football is the NFL’s way of exporting the game globally. They haven’t been backing it for altruistic reasons, they want more future fans.”

Given the timing of the games, a few comments surmised that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up with regard to seeing the league’s premiere talent represent their nation in flag football. Highlighting July and August as crucial months for coaches hoping to install new offensive schemes, some argued that players such as Justin Jefferson and Joe Burrow are unlikely to ever compete in the events.

However, Roger Goodell did attest to various players throughout the league expressing a desire to compete in the games. At the conclusion of the NFL’s annual meeting, the commissioner noted that,

“I’ve heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it’s United States or the country that they came from.”

Suffice to say, both the fans and the athletes themselves seem to be interested in realizing the dream of an American flag football super team. The only issue now is whether or not teams and owners will be on board with the idea of their most valuable assets taking time away from their respective practice facilities to focus on preparing for the Olympics.

Then again, if Jones’ comments are an indicator of the sentiment amongst his contemporaries, then American football fans may see their dreams come true in 2028. After all, the only thing better than a Super Bowl winning QB is one that sports an Olympic gold medal.