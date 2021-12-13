“Refs bailed out Tom Brady so bad”: NFL fans blast Bucs QB after throwing 700th & game winning touchdown to beat Bills in OT

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills on a walk off touchdown in overtime, giving Brady his 700th career touchdown (regular and post season).

The game looked like it was over in the fourth quarter when Tampa Bay went up 27-10 with a little more than 11 minutes left. However, Buffalo would not quit.

They kept chipping away at the lead, getting stops on the Buccaneers, and eventually they tied up the game with a late field goal to take the game to overtime. From there, Buffalo had a real chance to win the game as they won the coin-toss, giving them the ball first. Unfortunately, they couldn’t convert and Brady and the Bucs would take over, leading to one of the craziest endings to a game this year.

TOM BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN FOR THE WALK-OFF WIN 🔥 TD pass No. 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for Brady! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/1kqCYtwd7E — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2021

Also Read: “No way in hell Bill Belichick would be the coach he is with Aaron Rodgers”: Shannon Sharpe blasts Packers QB for diva-like attitude, labels Tom Brady as the perfect quarterback

NFL fans blast refs for ‘giving’ Tom Brady the victory

The Buccaneers will certainly be happy with the win as it moves them to 10-3 on the year, staying in striking distance of the #1 seed in the NFC. They’ll definitely need some help from Arizona and Green Bay if they want to reach that mark, but winning keeps them in the race.

Brady set some pretty impressive milestones in the game while he was at it as well. With a 20-yard completion to Mike Evans in the he set the all-time record for completions.

Tom Brady just set the record for most completions in NFL History (7,143). The throw was picture perfect 🐐 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Jwa0glxXUX — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

Additionally, his game winning touchdown to Breshad Perriman marked his 700th touchdown (both regular season and postseason combined), a mark no other quarterback is even close to coming near to. In fact, his 700 touchdowns are more than Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach combined.

However, the game featured several controversial pass interference calls and no-calls, and by the end of it, NFL fans were peeved that the decisions went in favor of the Buccaneers.

Bucs db literally pulls him lmaoo How is this not pass interference pic.twitter.com/7hCsrD75Qy — jw (@iam_johnw2) December 13, 2021

Yet just before the Mike Evans play, this happened to Stefon Diggs and nothing was called #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/9do0PQHddc — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 13, 2021

That led to a lot “refs bailed the Buccaneers out” Tweets and posts on social media.

Refs bailed Brady out so bad — nico (@nick_aint_no) December 13, 2021

Tom Brady getting bailed out by refs again with a bogus PI call. Truly amazing. No dog in the fight, but The Bills got a raw deal. — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) December 13, 2021

Brady got bailed out by the refs and then Perriman saved his legacy with that run. No cap. — 4m3r1c4 1z [email protected] (@WutRWeEvenDoing) December 13, 2021

Regardless of the fan reactions, the game will go down as a win for the Bucs and more history for Tom Brady. He finished the day passing 31/46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Also Read: “Peyton Manning dropped Tom Brady to a 44 overall”: New Madden 22 ratings adjustor hilariously downgrades Buccaneers QB in latest prank against former rival