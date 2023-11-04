“I’m Gonna Pick up the Tab”: Stephen A Smith Takes Shots at Dan Orlovsky for Being the Biggest Miser of the Planet

On the recent episode of the First Take, Stephen A Smith, famous for his candid and comical opinions, playfully poked fun at Dan Orlovsky, labeling him as the ultimate penny-pincher. This wasn’t the first time Stephen A had teased Orlovsky for his frugality, citing an incident where Orlovsky hesitated to pay $300 for parking.

Stephen A Smith didn’t mince words as he highlighted Dan Orlovsky’s thrifty tendencies, even suggesting that the former NFL quarterback takes pride in being a cheapskate. In response, Orlovsky tweeted that he had “won” by securing first-class tickets for himself and his wife for their journey to Germany. The former QB is set to join NFL Network’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Week 9 from Frankfurt.

“It touches my heart when wisdom wins the order of the day. You know, Dan Orlovsky is not only one of the cheapest human beings you’ll ever find in your life, he’s actually proud of it. He literally is proud of it.”

Smith humorously questioned Dan Orlovsky’s choice to reveal on national television that he would fly first class while leaving his wife in coach, highlighting Orlovsky’s reputation for thriftiness.

This amusing jab followed Smith’s earlier assumption that Orlovsky might have only a couple of TVs at home due to his perceived frugality. It’s worth noting that this exchange occurred shortly after Orlovsky settled his debts with Smith but aimed to win back his money by the end of the show.

Stephen A Smith recounted how he had repeatedly advised Dan to heed the wisdom of a “happy wife, happy life” for two years. Smith even declared his intention to treat the former NFL quarterback and his wife to a meal at Rao’s, pledging to cover the bill regardless of the cost. But this was not the first time Orlovsky got clowned by Smith.

Stephen A Smith and Dan Orlovsky’s Hilarious Spat Over AFC Quarterbacks

During a First Take segment discussing the Week 5 Jaguars vs Bills game in London, Stephen A Smith playfully challenged Dan Orlovsky claiming he could find at least 20 “Let’s see” s in Dan’s game analyses. The banter led to a comical impression by Stephen, imitating Dan while discussing Josh Allen, resulting in laughter on the show.

Dan then interjected, playfully noting their differing perspectives on the Buffalo Bills, and asked Stephen A Smith to name better AFC quarterbacks without any “Let’s see Bologna Sandwiches,” mockery.

Stephen promptly mentioned Patrick Mahomes, and Dan inquired if he had any other names in mind, to which Stephen replied in the negative. Dan humorously concluded that they couldn’t keep throwing other quarterbacks into the mix while discussing Josh Allen.