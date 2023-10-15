“I’m Not Going to be Humble”: Deion Sanders Won’t Uncharacteristically Mellow Himself Down to Please Insecure People

Coach Deion Sanders wears his heart on his sleeve and is always vocal about being true to one’s true character. After a disappointing loss with Stanford, he has been disappointed but still had been “brutally honest” about it. Fans now reflect on his character, and talking about the same, Coach Prime had quite a few things to say during his chat with Taylor Rooks.

In a video shared by VSG Entertainment, Deion clarified that he worked hard to perfect the gift God gave him and would not act uncharacteristically humble just to “please insecure people.”

Is Deion Sanders Characteristically A ‘People Pleaser’?

Coach Deion ‘Prime-Time’ Sanders is a ‘man of god.’ He has taken social media by storm, taking over a 1-11 team and presenting what many called ‘the biggest turn-around in college football history.’ As many have supported Sanders as he built a team ground up, in a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rook, he opened up about the ‘values’ he imbibed to build this team ground up. He also took this opportunity to jab at haters as he “expresses how he truly feels.”

In the interview, Deion said,

“I’m not going to be humble about my gift that I worked hard to perfect to make you feel comfortable. Would you suppress yourself to make others feel comfortable?”

Sanders has also resonated the same sentiment in his earlier interviews as Buffs Head coach. In a press conference, as shared by WFAA, he said as he moved forward with ‘belief’ in his team even after their loss,

“We’re confident people if our confidence offends your insecurity that’s the problem with you it’s not us and we expect to do well…”

However, many have repeatedly called Deion an ‘insecure man’ like Fox Sports analyst Jason Whitlock.

Whitlock Calls Sanders to Have Gone Full-LaVar

Sports columnist Jason Whitlock has always made candid remarks about his perception of Prime Time Sanders. And in last month’s episode of his podcast, FEARLESS, he shed light on what he sees as underlying insecurities behind the Coach Prime persona. In spite of Deion’s success, wealth, charisma, and external charm, Whitlock contends that Sanders grapples with deep-seated self-doubt.

He pointed to Deion’s ostentatious displays of gold chains, arrogance, and bullying tendencies as coping mechanisms to mask these insecurities. Furthermore, Whitlock criticized Sanders, saying,

“Deion Sanders is actually insanely insecure. He camouflages his self-doubt with gold chains, bluster, and bullying. He’s 56 and insisted people refer to him as ‘Prime,’ a secular, materialistic character he created as a child at Florida State.”

He even questioned Sanders’ commitment to uplift Black coaches, contrasting his rhetoric with his coaching actions. He pointed out instances where Sanders hired white coordinators at Colorado, contradicting his claims of promoting Black coaches. This raises questions about the authenticity of Sanders’ motives in the coaching arena, implying that his actions may primarily serve his interests rather than the broader cause he professes to support. Whitlock questioned the importance of aligning words and actions as “the people’s coach.”