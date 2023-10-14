Moments Before Blowing 29-0 Lead, Shedeur Sanders Promoted His Merch On Instagram At Halftime Against Stanford

It was certainly a crushing blow to Shedeur Sanders as Colorado gave up a 29-0 lead at halftime in a double-overtime loss against a 1-4 Stanford. However, what surprised many was when a tweet surfaced showing Shedeur’s Instagram profile promoting the merchandise of his personal apparel brand SS2 Legendary, at halftime.

A Colorado fan took to X at the halftime of the Colorado vs. Stanford matchup, claiming how Shedeur was throwing merch shop links on his IG mid-game, which was later clarified by College Football Report that the 21-year-old posted it on halftime. What raised more eyebrows was when Shedeur claimed in his post-game presser that he was so locked in on the game that he couldn’t remember his father Deion Sanders’ halftime message to the entire team in the locker room.

Shedeur Sanders Promoted Merch At Halftime Against Stanford

Colorado has had something new to offer their fans every week but blowing a 29-point lead was something no one saw coming. It became the most embarrassing loss by Coach Prime’s team even topping their matchup against Oregon. But only when fans thought it could not get even more embarrassing a tweet started to go viral showing Shedeur promoting his merch at halftime.

The tweet which was posted at halftime by a Colorado fan, who is also a gambling star Mikey O’ver, read, “Mid game and Shedeur is throwing up merch shop links on the IG. Stanford is cooked,” along with the screenshot of the IG story. Verifying the aforementioned tweet, College Football Report added by writing, “Shedeur posting Merch at halftime on his story is the cherry on top.”

It was certainly an added embarrassment for the young QB as trolling comments started pouring in from all directions. One fan wrote, “Bro wanted to get some merch sales before blowing a 29-0 lead.” While another stated, “Stanford needs to make 29-0 merch.” But one fan also respected the hustle put in by Shedeur to go to extra lengths.

Shedeur Admitted Not Remembering His Father’s Message At Halftime

Shedeur Sanders certainly seemed locked in on his mission to bag another win but things didn’t look the same when they returned to the field after halftime. However, in his post-game press conference when the young QB was asked what message his father gave to the team heading into the locker room at halftime, he admitted that he didnt remember it as he was locked in on the game.

“I’m not gonna lie, I don’t even remember because I was so locked in,” Shedeur said. “I was just in a different mind frame you got to get in when you playing four quarters. So really, I just like staying just focused and staying in that mode and really just carry that throughout the whole game.”

The loss was certainly the biggest disappointment Deion Sanders has ever faced in his career in football. Moreover, the 29-0 title will surely stick on Shedeur’s resume for a long time. But it will be seen how Colorado bounces back after taking a massive hit at home against a 1-4 Stanford.