Raiders Draft Report: Tom Brady’s Team Is Locked In on QB Fernando Mendoza

When the NFL Draft kicks off on April 23rd, the Las Vegas Raiders will go on the clock with the first overall pick. Most mock drafts have them selecting Fernando Mendoza, the standout quarterback out of Indiana. It’s not too surprising, given the current state of the Raiders’ QB room.

Last year, the Raiders’ starting signal-caller, Geno Smith, was one of, if not the worst, QBs in the league. He threw a league-high 17 INTs and also took a league-high 55 sacks. Those were unacceptable numbers overall.

With offensive mastermind Klint Kubiak set to take over as head coach, the Raiders now seem geared up to draft Mendoza and start a new era. In fact, league execs and scouts reportedly believe that the team, which has Tom Brady as a minority owner and involved in major roster decisions, has “zero chance” of passing on the Heisman Trophy winner.

Fowler: Executives and scouts believe there’s “zero chance” Raiders move out of top spot and pass on drafting Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/FcdZ5TUix1 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) February 22, 2026

Mendoza is far and away the best QB prospect in the Draft. He is a sure thing who will provide a reliable floor of production. The next highest-rated QB prospect is Ty Simpson out of Alabama, who has a bunch of question marks surrounding his decision-making and arm talent. He is projected to be drafted 21st by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In reaction to the latest report, fans didn’t sound too surprised to see Mendoza all but confirmed as the No. 1 overall pick.

“The Raiders haven’t had a high end QB for like 25 years. You can’t pass up a shot at that,” one pointed out in the comments.

“That boy Fernando already got the Raider playbook and his jersey number picked out,” another joked.

“All the moves the Las Vegas Raiders have made point in one direction. Including coaching hires, the signs lead to Mendoza at No. 1 overall. It’s hard to ignore what’s coming,” someone else wrote.

Although one fan is still waiting until they see Mendoza holding up the black and silver jersey. “It’s the Raiders, we don’t know until we know,” they added.

While the Raiders do tend to zig when the entire league expects them to zag, and usually not in a good way, this pick feels like a no-brainer. Smith played abysmally last season, and Mendoza has a ton of potential to replace the veteran QB. Vegas also has other young guys like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers that they would probably like to develop alongside the QB, ushering in the new era.

Furthermore, the Raiders have been without an elite QB since Rich Gannon joined the team in 1999. In his six years, he won an MVP, made two All-Pro first teams, and four Pro Bowls. Derek Carr came in with a ton of potential in 2014, yet injuries marred his time there, and he left with a 39-55 career record. He still made four Pro Bowls, but he wasn’t anywhere near the level of Gannon.

All in all, seeing the Raiders do anything other than select Mendoza would be shocking and troubling. He’s a franchise QB waiting at the starting gate for his number to be called. It will be an instant success in terms of team operations and business. Not only will he give the team better potential for the future, but he will also put fans in the stands as they watch him develop.