3 Weeks After Landing $37,950,000 Deal, Bryce Young Channels Stephen Curry With Crazy Celebration At Practice

Bryce Young is the young quarterback to watch this year, and based on practice, things look good. He even found a way to hit the Stephen Curry no-look celebration. Young is looking to solve the Panthers’ quarterback problem after they invested a lot of capital into getting him. They traded with the Chicago Bears to obtain the number one overall pick and promptly drafted him. On July 22nd, they signed him to a $37.95 million deal over the next four years, as per CBS Sports.

Bryce Young won’t have a lot of immediate help on the Panthers. They traded away their best pass catcher in DJ Moore, and now have a thin group for Young to develop with. Currently, the best WR on the Panthers roster might be 32-year-old Adam Thielen who hasn’t hit 1,000 yards since 2018. Outside of Thielen, Young will have DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo, and Terrace Marshall Jr. It’s not the most enticing group in the league, but Young is a great quarterback, and he’ll look to make the most out of his situation.

Bryce Young Hits the Stephen Curry Celebration At Practice

Young will have a lot of expectations for him coming into this year. The number one overall pick is usually placed under a microscope, and the situation won’t be different given how great Young was in college.

However, that hasn’t stopped Young from having the occasional laugh in practice. A video recently shows Young messing around and hitting Steph Curry’s no-look celebration after completing a pass.

Is the celebration a sign of confidence, or is he a little cocky? Well, it could be a little of both but given the claims that he’s becoming a leader in the Panthers camp, it’s probably more of a sign that he’s proud of his game and knows what he can achieve.

Young has a lot of work ahead of him, but the fact that he’s already trying to become the go-to leader and voice of the team speaks a lot about his character and the kind of player he’ll be.

Young Has Also Had Frustrations During Practice

While most things are looking up for Young, there will be days when he’s not at his best and gets down because of it. Recent reports indicate that Young was frustrated by Saturday’s practice.

According to ESPN, Young couldn’t get a play-off during the team’s two-minute drill and was visibly upset by the fact. He even placed his hands on his helmet, shaking his head annoyed.

However, the frustration comes because of Young’s desire to be great.

“He’s really harder on himself more than anybody,” head coach Frank Reich said after the practice, as per ESPN. “A quarterback, you’ve just got to be unflappable. And I think we all know Bryce has that gene. Nothing really changes his pulse. But yet, he’s the ultimate competitor, he’s got that drive to be great. So that’s what you want.”

It’s a trait you love to see from a young quarterback.