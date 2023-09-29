“I’m Peeing Blood Right Now”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Gives Health Update After Picking Up Brutal Kidney Injury Against Oregon

Deion Sanders’ middle son Shilo Sanders took a massive blow during his game against Oregon on Sept. 23 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. During his flight back home, the 23-year-old reportedly urinated blood due to his undisclosed injury and was rushed to the emergency room soon after landing in Boulder.

Shilo was later reported to have sustained a kidney injury during the game. On Tuesday’s presser Coach Prime stated that Shilo is “doing better” but is reported to be a game-day decision against Caleb Williams’ USC Trojans this Saturday. If Shilo is benched, the Buffs would have to miss out on two players on the defensive side of the ball, the other one being Travis Hunter.

Shilo Sanders Sustains Kidney Injury Against Oregon

In one of the vlogs of the Colorado Buffaloes, via Well Off Media after landing back home, Shilo Sanders said, “I can’t say I didn’t play hard, I’m peeing blood right now.” When asked if he was okay, Shilo added, “Nah, I made a tackle and I landed, like, on my kidney or something,” adding that he’s “got to go to the E.R. and get checked.”

It is certainly an alarming update from the star player who has recorded seven tackles, six of which were solo. While in his first four games with the Buffaloes, he has recorded a total of 26 tackles out of which 21 were solo one forced fumble, and an 80-yard pick-six against Colorado State the week before.

“We landed and went straight to the hospital to check him out,” Sanders said on Thursday. “He can’t participate until he stops urinating blood. He told the doctor, ‘You know I’m a Sanders, right? I got to play’ So, he wants to play so badly. We have probably another 36 hours before we really know if he’s not urinating blood anymore.” And with that, Shilo remains a game-day decision against the USC Trojans.

Deion Sanders Talks About Shilo Being a Game Day Decision Against USC

Colorado Buffaloes are 21.5 points underdog heading into week 5 against the mighty USC Trojans. As the team stands in a difficult position with no Travis Hunter as WR/CB and a questionable Shilo Sanders, it will be seen if this Saturday going to be as tragic as their Oregon matchup.

“That’s a blow,” Prime said if his son can’t play against the Trojans. “Shilo, he’s the attitude back there. He’s the vocal guy, he’s the enforcer, he’s him back there.” However, with a number of celebrities including LeBron James, Matthew McConaughey, and Jay Z attending their next matchup, the Buffs are expected to put on a show at the Folsom Stadium.